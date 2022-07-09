"You can't coach what Baker has" - Skip Bayless expects former Browns QB to shine in Carolina

Fox Sports Undisputed's Skip Bayless is perhaps Baker Mayfield's number one fan. Even more so since his move to the Carolina Panthers. The sports personality has been vocal in Baker Mayfield's support since his days with the Oklahoma Sooners.

When everyone was doubting the quarterback, Bayless would fire back and stick up for the embattled player. His nightmare in Cleveland ended as he was traded to the Carolina Panthers. Now we will get to see Mayfield in a different setting.

As for Bayless, he thinks that the 27-year-old will shine in Carolina. Something that is a bit odd given that he had all the pieces to work with in Cleveland, and will have fewer in Carolina. Bayless posted via his Twitter page and said that Mayfield will succeed because he has something that you "can't coach".

Bayless wrote:

"I think Baker badly wanted to go to Carolina and pushed it across the finish line. Why would he choose to go to the team ranked 32nd in the NFL? It’s because you can’t coach what Baker has. He’s got the ultimate underdog in him."

They say that change is as good as a holiday, and for Mayfield, the change could be just what the doctor ordered for the 27-year-old. It will be interesting to see how the season plays out and if Mayfield will take the starting job from Sam Darnold over training camp.

Are the Carolina Panthers better with Baker Mayfield?

Mayfield at the Oklahoma Spring Game

Based on footballing ability, yes. For many, the 27-year-old is an upgrade on Sam Darnold. The former New York Jets quarterback did not set the bar too high last year, nor did Cam Newton or Phillip Walker.

Last year, Mayfield threw for 3,010 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and was 6-8 as the starter. Now, let's look at the Panthers' quarterback room from last season.

Darnold threw for 2,527 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions with a 4-7 record. Newton went 0-5 in his starts last year, throwing for 684 passing yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions. Lastly is Walker. He only started one game so it may be unfair to lump him in with Darnold and Newton. But in his only start, he did manage a win. He threw for 363 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

Considering that, Baker Mayfield is an upgrade at quarterback for the Panthers. But as mentioned above, the bar was not set high. The 27-year-old has the ability to succeed in the NFL, but whether it's possible with the Panthers remains to be seen.

