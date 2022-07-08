"They could easily start 1-6" - NFL analyst predicts a rough start for Baker Mayfield in Carolina

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are locked in as one of the premier quarterback competitions of the upcoming preseason. Many see the former Browns quarterback as the better choice. Even if he wins the starting job, one NFL analyst believes the team is still on a crash course with failure in 2022.

Speaking on First Take, NFL analyst Harry Douglas outlined why the team could lose six of their first seven games. He listed an unstable roster and a relatively tough opening gauntlet as the catalysts for why the team could be sleepwalking by Thanksgiving. Here's how he put it:

"So when you look at this roster and how it's constructed, you can't count on Christian McCaffrey. Everyone's saying, 'Hey, he can lean on Christian McCaffrey and what he brings,' but let's bring this to everyone's attention. In 2021, Christian McCaffrey played seven games."

He continued, listing Christian McCaffery as a question for the offense:

"In 2020, he played three games, so you can't just say, 'We're gonna lean on Christian McCaffrey and let him do a lot of things.' Did the Carolina Panthers get better? Yes, they got better. Are they a playoff team, a contender? No."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless How many more years will Baker Mayfield be a starting quarterback in the NFL? Shannon and I go at it now on @undisputed How many more years will Baker Mayfield be a starting quarterback in the NFL? Shannon and I go at it now on @undisputed

Lastly, he listed the opponents the Panthers will face to kick off the season:

"Their first seven games they could start 1-6. They play the Cleveland Browns, the New York Giants—who they lost to last year—the New Orleans Saints, Arizona, 49ers, Rams, and the Bucs. They can easily start 1-6 just to start the year off."

Who is Baker Mayfield joining in Carolina?

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

First and foremost, Sam Darnold is awaiting Mayfield's arrival in Carolina. The two will be squaring off for control of the locker room. Assuming the former Browns quarterback emerges victorious, the Panthers have plenty of pieces to utilize in the eyes of their fans.

The biggest weapon for Mayfield is Christian McCaffrey, who has been a missile when healthy. However, he's played ten games in the last two seasons. If he can remain healthy in 2022, the running game will be taken care of.

At wide receiver, the two biggest playmakers for the quarterback will be Robbie Anderson and DJ Moore.

Moore is on a run of three-straight seasons of earning at least 1000 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Anderson's last 1000-yard season came in 2020. Some are hoping there could be two 1000-yard receivers in 2022.

That said, outside of running back and wide receiver, any other playmakers will come as breakout players.

Will Baker Mayfield save the Carolina Panthers in a similar way many argue he saved the Cleveland Browns?

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit First Take and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far