“He took him to the cleaners and then he took him to the bank” - Skip Bayless explains why Cowboys’ Super Bowl window is closed

The Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl window is closed, according to Fox Sports Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless. With the Cowboys looking set to lose both DeMarcus Lawrence and Amari Cooper, the team could be vastly different from the one last year.

Bayless, who was talking on Undisputed, said that Dallas is in this predicament because of Dak Prescott, who took Dallas owner Jerry Jones to the cleaners with his monstoruous deal last season.

Bayless said:

“How much trouble are the Cowboys in if they lose Amari and D-Law? My head says nine. My heart says three. I'm clinging to glass half-empty, right? I'm going glass is still half-full. Even though my head is telling me the window has officially closed on this team. Why did the window slam shut after last year? Because my quarterback, number four. My quarterback took $75 million dollars last year.

— @RealSkipBayless "How much trouble are the Cowboys in if they lose Amari and D Law? My head says a 9. Dak Prescott fleeced them for $75 Million. Which is why they're in the predicament that they're in now." "How much trouble are the Cowboys in if they lose Amari and D Law? My head says a 9. Dak Prescott fleeced them for $75 Million. Which is why they're in the predicament that they're in now."— @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/ROZL6b6I6T

"My quarterback just pinned old Jerry right up against the wall. He took him to the cleaners and then he took him to the bank. And he fleeced him for $75 million. Last year, Tom Brady made $26 million. $75 million, I’m including the bonus on top. It's such a cap hit that they are now $25 million over the cap. And because my quarterback bled Jerry for every last penny that he could get from him, they are in this predicament right now."

Cowboys set to lose Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence

With several reports stating that Dallas will try and trade Amari Cooper due to his $22 million cap hit this season, should Dallas not find a suitable trade partner, they could cut him. This would only leave $6 million in dead money and save the franchise $16 million against the cap.

For Bayless, Cooper has always been a model citizen in Dallas, but when the team needs him the most, especially away from home, Cooper comes up short.

He said:

“Yeah. Okay, Amari Cooper. I'm with you. And you know how I feel about him. He just disappears on the road too much. I don't know why, but the Raiders and Jon Gruden got rid of him even though they got a first back for him. So remember Jerry traded for him. Because low motor. Gruden likes high motor.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: The #Cowboys will try to trade WR Amari Cooper, and they've had discussions with receiver-needy teams. If not, they'll move on and try to keep their own FA WRs. From NFL Now: The #Cowboys will try to trade WR Amari Cooper, and they've had discussions with receiver-needy teams. If not, they'll move on and try to keep their own FA WRs. https://t.co/ROHQU8DLoc

"Again, we can talk all you want about Jon Gruden and his issues, but I'm just saying, as a coach, he wants high motor. He wants energy. He wants intensity, and Amari is none of the above. He's also not your basic diva wide receiver. So he's always a model citizen. But when it's time to play when it's cold in Philadelphia, New York and whatever in the big games late in the year? You cannot trust him. But I agree with you. He helped Dak make all that 75 million. When he first got there, he changed Dak’s life.”

It is shaping up as a huge offseason for Dallas. With last year's failures still fresh and multiple star players thought to be moved on, the Cowboys could be a vastly different team come Week 1 of the NFL season.

