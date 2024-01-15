"Can't wait for his podcast tomorrow": Skip Bayless fires shot at Micah Parsons after Cowboys fall flat in playoffs

Linebacker Micah Parsons and the Cowboys once again found themselves coming up short in the playoffs on Wild Card Weekend. It was a devastating loss for all Dallas fans, including Skip Bayless. Dallas suffered its first loss at AT&T Stadium this season to the Packers by a resounding 48-32 scoreline.

Bayless quickly took to X (Twitter) to come after the All-Pro linebacker following the loss. The "Undisputed" co-host seemed to insinuate that Parsons is better at his podcast than playing football:

"Can't wait for Micah Parsons' podcast tomorrow. That's what he does best."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

In the game, Parsons had just two tackles. The 48 points were the most allowed by the Cowboys in their postseason history. Dallas was defeated by the Green Bay Packers at home in the 2016 playoffs in the Divisional Round.

This season felt like the season that the Dallas Cowboys could make a run to the Super Bowl. They were a top-five offense and defense as quarterback Dak Prescott had arguably one of his best seasons with the team. Prescott led the league with 36 touchdowns to go with his 4,516 yards passing.

Micah Parsons and his 14 sacks this season led the team once again and helped him make his third straight Pro Bowl. His "The Edge with Micah Parsons" podcast is popular amongst Dallas and NFL fans. His upcoming episode will be one that should be interesting given the Cowboys' early playoff exit.

Was Micah Parsons supposed to appear on "Undisputed"?

In September 2022, Parsons reportedly had a deal in place with Fox Sports 1 to appear on the show with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe. After not making his first appearance on the show, an issue emerged between both parties.

The young Cowboys star did not appear for the segment, although he would have in his studio at house according to Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Per Hill, Parsons explained to reporters his decision to not appear on the show:

“My starting QB went down and we lost. I just didn’t think it was appropriate for me to be on the show at that point. I need to step up and be a leader. It shouldn’t be on TV, it should be in this locker room. This is where my focus should be right now.”

Prescott suffered an injury to his thumb in Dallas' 2022 season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Some felt that Micah Parsons should have appeared on the show despite Prescott's injury. He has yet to be on "Undisputed" and time will tell if he does go on the show.