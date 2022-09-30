"More clutch than I've ever seen Aaron Rodgers be" - Skip Bayless makes bold claim about Cooper Rush

Cooper Rush has been the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys for the last two weeks. He stepped in for the Cowboys in the fourth quarter of their season opener vs. the Cincinnati Bengals when Dak Prescott left the game after fracturing his throwing thumb.

Rush is 2-0 in the two games he's started for the Cowboys, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants. He has completed 62.7 percent of passes, 514 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions in the three games he's played.

Analyst and life-long Cowboys fan Skip Bayless spoke about how Rush has played so far and presented an extremely bold take in calling him more clutch than Aaron Rodgers. He said on The Skip Bayless Show:

"Flash in the pan. No, no. Real deal. Cooper Rush can't quite explain it. And yet I'm sure you're saying to me right now what a fool you are. I know, I know, I know. I got it, that history is warning me, screaming at me. Cooper Rush undrafted out of central Michigan. Will get exposed. That the red rocket, as I call him, thanks to his red hair, will soon turn into a pumpkin. Who knows? Maybe it'll be Monday night. Maybe my team will fall on its face masks against rival Washington."

Bayless added that he's seen enough of Rush to be a believer.

"They're only three-and-a-half-point favorites as I speak this, but I don't see it. I just know what I have seen from Cooper Rush, and I don't think he will be the reason they lose if they, in fact, lose. I'm convinced that Cooper Rush can play. I'm convinced then, in three games, he's shown to be more clutch than I've ever seen Aaron Rodgers be clutch."

When will Dak Prescott return for the Dallas Cowboys?

Seattle Seahawks v Dallas Cowboys

Unfortunately for the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott, he went down unexpectedly in Week 1. The initial time for Dak to be out was expected to be 6-8 weeks, while Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said it was possible he could be back in a few weeks from when it happened.

The Cowboys haven't ruled Prescott out for this week, but it doesn't seem like there's much optimism that he plays. Jones said this morning that he doesn't know if Prescott will return next week.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Jerry Jones on @1053thefan if Dak Prescott (thumb) could return next week: "I just don't know. I don't know that anybody does. You'll have to see how the strength goes. If anybody in the world can get back out there, he's going to get back out there." Jerry Jones on @1053thefan if Dak Prescott (thumb) could return next week: "I just don't know. I don't know that anybody does. You'll have to see how the strength goes. If anybody in the world can get back out there, he's going to get back out there."

He's reportedly still dealing with some pain and swelling that could keep him sidelined for a little longer. Rush will likely get another start this week and could get another one if Prescott's recovery is stalled.

