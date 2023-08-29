‘He’s jinxed’: Skip Bayless refuses to give up on the Baker Mayfield experience as Buccaneers launch $8,500,000 rescue job

Media personality Skip Bayless still believes in Baker Mayfield. Entering the season, there isn't a ton of hype around Mayfield, but Bayless believes the quarterback still can have success. Although, he does still have some doubts.

Speaking of Mayfield, Bayless said on Undisputed:

"What has always scared me is, he is a classic overachiever. When you are talking about a starting quarterback in the National Football League, you don't like putting that word in the sentence of overachiever."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bayless later took to Twitter to say that Mayfield is jinxed but just needs one thing to go his way.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Expand Tweet

"It’s like he’s jinxed. But Baker just needs one big break to get over the hump."

Mayfield was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2018 and started 13 games in his rookie season. In his first two years as the starter, he went 6-7 and 6-10 but followed that up with an 11-5 season and led the Browns to the playoffs.

However, he struggled the next season, and Cleveland traded for DeShaun Watson. After the trade, Mayfield was dealt to Carolina and went 1-5 as a starter with the Panthers before being claimed off the waivers by the Los Angeles Rams and going 1-3.

In the summer, the Tampa Bay Buccanneers signed Baker Mayfield to a one-year, $8.5 million deal to compete for the starting quarterback job, which he won.

Skip Bayless points out that Baker Mayfield has had eight head coaches in his NFL career, including this upcoming season, which will be his sixth NFL season. Bayless thinks Mayfield just hasn't had the time to adjust to the right offense, as everything gets switched out on him. According to Bayless, if Mayfield can find stability in Tampa Bay, he can have success.

Baker Mayfield named Buccaneers' starting quarterback

Baker Mayfield was officially named the Tampa Bay Buccanneers' starting quarterback for the 2023 NFL season.

Mayfield beat 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask to win the starting job. The Buccaneers will open its season on the road on Sunday, Sept. 10, against the Minnesota Vikings. Tampa Bay will have their home opener in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears.

In his NFL career, Baker Mayfield is 31-38 as a starter and has thrown for 16,288 yards, 102 touchdowns and 64 interceptions. In the post-season, he's 1-1 throwing for 467 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : Do you think Baker Mayfield will lead the Bucs to the playoffs? Yes No 0 votes