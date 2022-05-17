"I immediately felt ambushed" - Skip Bayless reveals how he felt "attacked" by Richard Sherman during heated interview

FOX Sports Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless has revealed how he felt during his now-infamous interview with then Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman back in 2013.

Sherman was a guest on First Take with Bayless and Stephen A. Smith as he emerged as a force within the NFL at the time. The interview is best known for how Sherman personally attacked the media personality over his opinion that Sherman was not the best corner in the league, and now the 70-year-old has revealed how he felt during that interview.

Bayless was speaking on The Skip Bayless Show and went into detail about how the interview went down.

He said:

"Richard Sherman ignored Stephen A’s first question and attacked me. He personally attacked me, unrelentingly attacked me, so much for please not controversy today. I immediately felt ambushed, bushwhacked, set up, blindsided. I was thrust into a position where, on live TV, I was forced to fight and defend myself with both my hands tied behind my back.

He added:

"I had to try to figure out how to hold my ground while hoping to diffuse the potential nuclear bomb that sounded Richard Sherman was about to be. He was flat out angry."

Bayless finished:

“I didn’t know Richard Sherman. We were on the edge of the cliff, and Richard Sherman said, 'I’m better at life than you are,' and Richard then called me 'ignorant, pompous, egotistical cretan.' Richard Sherman then said to me, 'I’m going to crush you on here.' All the while I was biting through my tongue. I tried to say, 'Richard, let’s not get personal here.' It was taking all my willpower to not fight fire with fire."

The interview has lived long in many people's memories, and it is clear that it still carries a few scars for the 70-year-old, especially since that type of interview is something that is not normally seen on national TV.

Skip Bayless known for not holding back

Skip has been rather critical of his Dallas Cowboys

The 70-year-old is never one to shy away from sharing his opinion on various sports topics. From his talks regarding LeBron James to saying that Dak Prescott was playing like a $7.50 quarterback, not a $75 million quarterback, the media personality pulls no punches.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Dak Prescott, making $75 million this year, has mostly played like he's worth $7.50 an hour today. He has been far more off than on. That interception just sealed it. Ballgame. Congrats, 49ers. Dak Prescott, making $75 million this year, has mostly played like he's worth $7.50 an hour today. He has been far more off than on. That interception just sealed it. Ballgame. Congrats, 49ers.

Sometimes, that has rubbed people the wrong way, but the 70-year-old sticks to his guns and his convictions. He is also an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and sticks with them and constantly believes in their ability to win a Super Bowl.

It is clear that after all these years, that one interview with Sherman still stings. It is not known if the pair will ever make up.

Edited by Windy Goodloe