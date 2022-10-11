"He was just dumbfounded by it" - Skip Bayless reveals Lil Wayne was baffled by Antonio Brown using his name in $500k scam

It appears that Antonio Brown is not having the best of times since he has been out of the league. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver was released by the side last season after that fateful sideline spat against the New York Jets. The player hasn't been seen in the league since.

Now, there is even more trouble brewing with the former Bucs player allegedly using the name of famous rapper Lil Wayne to try and coax a music label into giving him more money. Controversy centers around how Wayne knew nothing about it.

Skip Bayless, one of Wayne's friends, revealed on Undisputed that he spoke to the rapper about the Brown incident. Wayne said he knew nothing about it and Bayless also said that he thinks Brown's money is starting to run a little low after being out of the league.

Bayless said:

"I communicated with our man Lil Wayne yesterday. Do you know anything about this and he was just dumbfounded by it."

Bayless added:

"And so Wayne's last texted me late last night was I'll pray for him and he meant it, I'm gonna pray for him because he meant he's going to need it."

The longtime analyst mentioned how the famous rapper said that he's going to pray for the notorious former player. Comments from both Lil Wayne and Bayless underline the self-destructive nature of the player-turned-rapper's behavior.

Through it all, the chances of him getting signed by another NFL team shrinks with every passing incident.

Brown in hot water over scam

Super Bowl LV

The music label that Brown tried to get more money from is called Secure the Bag Entertainment. It is owned by a man named Ryan Kane, who the former receiver had been working with. After the scam, Kane is now suing the 34-year-old in a lawsuit due to defamation and breach of contract.

The 34-year-old was thought to have a promising career in music post his football career as he has played numerous gigs over the last few months. However, after this latest scam, it appears that like his football career, his music career is dead in the water as well, tying back to his self-destructive behavior.

