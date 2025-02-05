Skip Bayless reveals why Lil Wayne won't watch Super Bowl halftime show: "This is just so wrong, so dirty, rotten"

Kendrick Lamar will be performing at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday which has been highly anticipated by fans. However, there is one person who has confirmed that he won't be watching Lamar's performance: rapper Lil Wayne.

Wayne was reportedly unhappy that Lamar was chosen to perform following the announcement in September. On Wednesday, Skip Bayless addressed the Super Bowl halftime show on "The Skip Bayless Show."

He said that he believes Lil Wayne should have been chosen and not Lamar. He blamed the decision-making on fellow rapper Jay-Z, whose company produces the Super Bowl halftime show.

"But anyone can see this is just so wrong, so dirty, rotten, wrong, just so unfair," Bayless said. "Wayne is New Orleans, and this Super Bowl, obviously, will be played in New Orleans. So why wasn't Wayne chosen?

"I don't know for sure, but this is what I think: Jay Z runs the entertainment department for the NFL, so I'm assuming this was his decision and his alone. I'm guessing it came down to Wayne and Kendrick and Taylor Swift for halftime entertainment."

Bayless added that Lil Wayne will watch the Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Flyers. However, he won't tune in to the halftime show. Bayless said that Lil Wayne is close with rapper Drake, who has a feud with Lamar and won a Grammy for his "diss" song for Drake.

"Taylor's going to be there," Bayless said. "I assume Jay-Z plus NFL anticipated because the Chiefs were on a roll at that point that she was going to make it to New Orleans.

"But obviously, Kendrick's 'Not Like Us' was already on its way to being the Song of the Year, capped off at the Grammys. And obviously, it's yet another Drake diss track. And obviously, Wayne and Drake are closely associated... he definitely won't watch a second of Sunday's halftime show. He will watch the game, just not the halftime show."

Lil Wayne confirmed that he won't be in attendance at Super Bowl LIX

New Orleans native Lil Wayne was considered an early favorite to perform at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show in his hometown. The show, which is produced by Jay-Z's Roc Nation, announced during Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season that Kendrick Lamar was chosen instead.

Lil Wayne, an avid NFL fan, announced on Tuesday that he won't be in attendance at the big game. In the video, he teased that he will have a big announcement on Thursday, just three ahead of the Super Bowl.

"Y'all know I'm not going to be there this week, which means I guess there's a seat to fill," Lil Wayne said. "Shoutout to New Orleans, but I've been working on something very special. I got something exciting coming for you on Thursday, the 6th. Until then, I'm chillin.'"

A representative for Roc Nation confirmed this week that Lil Wayne was considered for the opportunity to perform but they ultimately chose Lamar.

