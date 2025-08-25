  • home icon
  • Skip Bayless sounds alarm for Jalen Hurts and Eagles after Howie Roseman makes surprising trade for back up

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Aug 25, 2025 18:57 GMT
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
Skip Bayless does not appear to be a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles’ latest move at quarterback.

Bayless took to his official X account to react to Philadelphia trading for Sam Howell, acquiring the quarterback from the Minnesota Vikings to serve as the backup to Jalen Hurts. Bayless believes Howell is more of a liability than a reliable insurance policy for the Eagles’ franchise star.

"The Eagles are now vulnerable if their backup QB has to play."
Philadelphia sent Minnesota a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-rounder in exchange for Howell and a 2026 sixth-round pick. To replace him, the Vikings signed former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who will back up the young JJ McCarthy.

Howell has already had a whirlwind start to his NFL career. He spent his first two seasons with the Washington Commanders, starting the full 2023 campaign before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2024. There, he backed up Geno Smith before again being traded, this time to the Vikings. Now, following his third trade in as many years, Howell lands in Philadelphia as the primary backup behind Hurts.

Philadelphia Eagles add to an already loaded roster

NFL: New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings - Source: Imagn
The Eagles continue to boast what many consider the most talented roster in the NFL. Hurts leads the offense, joined by Saquon Barkley in the backfield and star wideouts AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith on the perimeter. Philadelphia’s offensive line remains one of the league’s most dominant units, giving the team balance on both fronts.

With that foundation, general manager Howie Roseman has added Howell as an experienced safety net. While Bayless may question the move, Howell does bring value: he has proven starting experience and once carried the load for an offense over a full 17-game season. Surrounded by elite talent in Philadelphia, he may not need to do much more than manage the game if pressed into action.

Still, the Eagles’ hopes for 2025 ride on Hurts remaining healthy and productive. The team is chasing back-to-back Lombardi trophies, and anything less will feel like a disappointment.

For now, Eagles fans can take comfort in knowing their star quarterback is fully healthy and ready to lead. Philadelphia opens its 2025 campaign against longtime NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, on September 4 in a primetime season opener.

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

