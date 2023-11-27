Jalen Hurts pulled off another miraculous win for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season. Despite trailing the Buffalo Bills by two scores for the majority of the game and facing a deficit in overtime, the superstar quarterback found a way to steal the victory.

Falling behind in games has become a bit of a trend for the Eagles this season, but it hasn't stopped them from earning the best record in the league. Following their Week 12 victory, they have improved to 10-1. Every other team has lost at least three games this year, so Philadelphia has separated itself from the pack.

While the Eagles keep rolling, Skip Bayless has apparently been unimpressed by Hurts' late-game heroics. He gave his take on their season so far during a recent Undisputed episode.

Bayless explained:

"Eagles have just played the luckiest four games in NFL history. Four straight times they've trailed at halftime, by seven at Washington, by three at home to the Cowboys, by 10 at Kansas City, and yesterday by 10 at half at home to Buffalo. In these last four, the Eagles have been out gained by an average of 430 yards to just 321 for Jalen Hurts' offense. Why, Eagles, are you so lucky? But that luck is about to run out. The Eagles are about to lose at home to San Francisco."

By overcoming a second-half lead against the Bills, the Eagles have done so in four straight games, tying the NFL record for consecutive comeback victories. While many have praised them for this unlikely accomplishment, Bayless sees it differently, suggesting they are much luckier than good.

It shouldn't come as a surprise, considering Bayless is notoriously an outspoken fan of the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles' biggest rival. Regardless of his opinion, Hurts has the Eagles in the driver's seat of the NFC as the NFL Playoffs quickly approach. He also has himself among the favorites to potentially win the NFL MVP award this year.

Jalen Hurts' odds to win 2023 NFL MVP award

Jalen Hurts

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, Jalen Hurts exited Week 12 as the clear-cut favorite to be named the 2023 NFL MVP. His +125 odds carry a commanding lead over the field, with Patrick Mahomes (+350) and Lamar Jackson (+400) his closest competition. While things can surely change over the next six weeks of the regular season, the award appears to be Hurts' to lose at this point.