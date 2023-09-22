Skip Bayless takes dig at Giants’ strange strategy for 49ers star Nick Bosa

Veteran sports media personality Skip Bayless has made a living sharing his opinions on national television. Be it controversial or questionable, he doesn’t hesitate to speak his mind during his stints with ESPN’s First Take and FS1’s Undisputed.

Whether you like or hate him, Bayless does make some sharp observations. His eye for football was again displayed during the Week 3 Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.

Skip Bayless calls out Giants' offensive line for their strategy on Nick Bosa

The San Francisco 49ers defensive end is coming off consecutive double-digit sack seasons. Nick Bosa’s 18.5 sacks last season earned him NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors and a five-year, $170 million contract extension.

Despite knowledge of Bosa’s threat, the New York Giants offensive line gives him a free pass to quarterback Daniel Jones. Late in the first quarter, the Giants were pinned at their 10-yard line while executing a first-and-10 play.

What looked like a designed run play turned into a play-action sequence with running back Matt Breida. However, Bosa read the play well and dashed towards Jones. Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger put up futile opposition against Bosa, who nearly got a safety after sacking Jones.

The lack of effort by the Giants to account for Bosa has Skip Bayless tweeting:

“So now the Giants game plan is to NOT BLOCK NICK BOSA???”

That play by Bosa was one of the 49ers’ two sacks through the early fourth quarter. The former Ohio State standout also had three tackles and two quarterback hits. Javon Hargrave also had a sack on Jones, while the 49ers had five quarterback hits on Jones.

Skip Bayless is back on the air

Undisputed had to go off air for around a month after Shannon Sharpe left the program after a contract buyout. However, Skip Bayless remained busy by helping find his long-time debate partner’s replacements.

He got his friend, hip-hop artist Lil’ Wayne, to commit to the revamped Undisputed roster. Bayless also met with Richard Sherman to persuade him to join the panel and bury the hatchet on their feud that stemmed at First Take.

Keyshawn Johnson joined FS1 after getting laid off by ESPN. Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver also jumped into the frame to complete the new Undisputed hosts.

Despite his new debate partners, Skip Bayless’ star still shines bright. Whether he shares his opinions or mediates during contentious moments with his co-hosts, the audience will pay attention to everything he does or says on air.