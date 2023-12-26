Skip Bayless takes shots at Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, labels Taylor Swift a ‘distraction’

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs have not looked like the team that won the Super Bowl twice in four seasons. Specifically, the offense has struggled for much of this season. Kansas City suffered their third loss in four games on Christmas Day, losing 14-20 to the Las Vegas Raiders at home.

In attendance was Kelce's girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift, as she has been for several games this season. Following the Chiefs loss, Skip Bayless took to "X" and called the "Bad Blood" singer a 'distraction' to the team.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Bayless and some fans may blame Swift, other fans will point to the play of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The reigning league MVP has thrown for under 250 yards in seven games this season, including 235 yards versus the Raiders. Last season, Mahomes had five games under 250 yards passing.

As for Travis Kelce, he has been the most reliable offensive weapon Mahomes has had this season. The four-time All-Pro tight end leads the team in targets, receptions, and yards, and is second in touchdowns behind rookie Rashee Rice.

Kansas City (9-6) is no longer in competition to be the No. 1 seed in the AFC following the loss. It will be the first time that the Chiefs will play a road playoff game in the Mahomes era.

Travis Kelce and his Christmas plans with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift arriving at Raiders-Chiefs game on Christmas

The 12-time Grammy winner spent Christmas at Arrowhead Stadium to watch her boyfriend and the Chiefs. Per TMZ, Taylor Swift was joined by his mother Andrea in the VIP box. It marked her eighth appearance at a Chiefs game this season as her Eras Tour is on a break until Feb. 2024. She showed up to her first Chiefs game back in September.

Expand Tweet

She has even traveled to see Kelce and the Chiefs play, most recently at Lambeau Field when they faced the Green Bay Packers. The "Karma" singer was joined by WAGs Brittany Mahomes and Lyndsay Bell, wife of Chiefs backup tight end Blake Bell.

Travis Kelce and Swift are spending the holiday together as things between the two are reportedly getting serious. Fans will have to wait and see if she goes to her ninth Chiefs game of the season as they host the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year's Eve.

Predict And Win × Game Rules Prizes How to Play Join our free-to-play NFL prediction game & stand a chance to win incredible prizes Login is mandatory to be eligible for prizes Terms & Conditions For more information, check out our For Top 10 on the Leaderboard How to claim prize + - Only Top 10 ranked winners in the Leaderboard are eligible for rewards 1. Winners will have to update their phone number and email ID on their profile page before 1st April 2024. Not doing so, will make them ineligible for prizes. 2. Sportskeeda's team will contact the winners (from email-id: [email protected] ) on their updated email ID after 1st April. Please note that next set of instructions will be sent to the updated Email IDs only. Steps to Update Profile Details 1. Click on your profile icon as shown in the screenshot. 2. Click "Manage Your Profile". 3. Go to Edit Profile and scroll down to update your Email ID & Phone Number.