"They're sitting back right now chuckling" - Skip Bayless gives his take on what other NFL teams think about the Baker Mayfield-Cleveland Browns situation

The Cleveland Browns-Baker Mayfield saga hasn't reached a resolution. After acquiring Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson via a blockbuster trade (in which Cleveland made Watson the highest-paid QB), there's still no progress on a trade or future with Mayfield.

As soon as the Browns said they wanted a grown-up at quarterback, the relationship between Mayfield and the team ended.

Skip Bayless talked about the current state between the Browns and Mayfield, citing that teams are laughing at Cleveland right now.

"Pay him...you're gonna have to pay the freight. Because I believe the entire league or, at least, those even mildly interested in Baker, that they're sitting back right now chuckling at the Cleveland Browns because they know what you just said is so true. They're stuck, man. They just bet the sun and the moon and the ranch and the future on Deshawn. I'm fine with that. But it puts them in a position of zero advantageous bargaining power. You got no leverage (there was no cat-bird seat). I don't even know what the catbird seat is, but I kind of know what it means."

Bayless added that Mayfield is set on where he'd like to be traded to.

"But the point is, they're all just gonna chuckle, and I thought it was very interesting. Both Jake Trotter, who covers for ESPN, and, I think, Mary Kay Cabot, also the best source in Cleveland, are there. They're both very good, right? I don't mean to demean Jake (there). But Jake reported that Baker is of a mind that he already is dead set on where he wants to go. And if they trade him somewhere he doesn't want to go, he'll make waves, and we know he is capable of making waves."

The Cleveland Browns regret picking up Baker Mayfield's 5th-year option after acquiring Deshaun Watson

After the 2020-2021 season, the Cleveland Browns decided to pick up the fifth-year option at Baker Mayfield.

When players reach the end of their rookie contracts, teams have the option of picking up their fifth-year option, which is a set price on their salary cap for the following season. While picking up Mayfield's fifth-year option, the Browns will carry a $18.8 million cap hit if Mayfield remains on their roster this season.

Now that Cleveland has their franchise quarterback in Watson, they're trying to get rid of Mayfield and his costly $18.8 million hit.

