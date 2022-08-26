"Little guys who have nothing to do with football trot on the field" - Skip Bayless wants NFL to get rid of kickers

NFL analyst Skip Bayless has made a career of defending and rooting for the Dallas Cowboys. However, the sports analyst is not defending or rooting for one position group. Speaking on the Skip Bayless podcast, the co-host of Undisputed went after some of the most basic rules of the game.

He spoke about kicking in particular. Put simply, he called for the league to eliminate any kicking that results in points. Here's how he shaped his argument:

"I hate kicking. I don't hate kickers. Jay Feely once thought I hated kickers. No, I don't hate kickers. I just hate kicking in football. I hate it. I want to eliminate it."

He continued:

"Not punting. I'm good with punting because punting is a strategic necessity. It's really an art form. It does require catching the ball from quite a distance from the center snap."

He went on to explain his unusual take:

"It requires full-body athleticism and launching a sort of a smart bomb kick to an exact spot on the field. Punting doesn't directly impact the scoreboard. But place kicking sure does. To a fault. Little guys who have nothing to do with football trot onto the field."

He wasn't finished yet:

"After these battered warriors have fought their guts out for 59 minutes and 59 seconds. And these little guys win or lose the game by trying to make a gimmick [kick] off the ground through two gimmicky uprights. It's lunacy, it's silliness. It's beneath the dignity of football."

Lastly, he admitted that nothing was going to be done about it and he had no power to change it:

"But it got grandfathered in, and now everybody accepts it. It's wildly exciting for all the wrong reasons. But now it's part of football. I can't stop it. I can't eliminate it."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless I'LL SAY IT AGAIN: I HATE THAT GREAT FOOTBALL GAMES OFTEN COME DOWN TO A LITTLE KICKER WHO DOESN'T PLAY FOOTBALL. But I can't change the rule. If I ran a team I'd spend a 1st on a kicker. Cincy got Evan McPherson in the 5th. He just decided the game w FOUR FGS including winner. I'LL SAY IT AGAIN: I HATE THAT GREAT FOOTBALL GAMES OFTEN COME DOWN TO A LITTLE KICKER WHO DOESN'T PLAY FOOTBALL. But I can't change the rule. If I ran a team I'd spend a 1st on a kicker. Cincy got Evan McPherson in the 5th. He just decided the game w FOUR FGS including winner.

An interesting perspective for sure, but it's not an opinion that would prove popular with special teams.

NFL kickers that would be lost if Skip Bayless had his way

Tennessee Titans v Baltimore Ravens

Bayless thinks that kickers have no business being on an NFL field. They lack the ability to run and hit like other players and they cannot throw the ball like a quarterback. With the elimination of kicking, the league would suddenly lose a lot of players.

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker would suddenly be out of a job. He currently holds the record for the longest field goal in NFL history. Matt Prater, a former record holder, would also be out of a job.

Had the idea never been introduced, the NFL would never have known greats like Morten Anderson, Sebastian Janikowski, Stephen Gostkowski and Adam Vinatieri.

If not for kickers, the Buffalo Bills may have won a Super Bowl or more during their mid-90s run of losing four straight. The NFL would certainly be a very different place without kickers.

In windstorms and inclement weather, field goals become almost impossible and are often taken out of the gameplan. So there are still some windows for Bayless to enjoy the game as he wants it. However, when this happens, throwing the ball is often also taken out of the equation too.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Skip Bayless podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell