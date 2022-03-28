"He's got a huge ego" - Skip Bayless warns 49ers they will regret not signing Tom Brady 

Tom Brady's return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has again put the league on notice. After his initial retirement in February, teams had the chance to approach the Buccaneers about trade offers if the three-time NFL MVP ever decided to return.

Skip Bayless, co-host of the FOX One Sports Show Undisputed, believes that the San Francisco 49ers are a team that will rue the day that they did not actively pursue Tom Brady to play for them.

Bayless said on a recent episode of Undisputed:

"I think he's got a huge ego like all the great ones do. He's the G.O.A.T. and they're just coaches. They're very good coaches. One of them won a couple of Super Bowls with and for you. Right? So they're making a mistake right now...they have made it twice (to not let him come back home and finish as he should)."

When Bayless mentions the word 'home' in his statement, he refers to the bay area, which is home to the San Francisco 49ers. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is from California and grew up as a beloved 49ers fan.

Greg Auman @gregauman Tom Brady was born in California, but he's played in his home state very few times in his NFL career. Just seven regular-season games (5-2, three in San Diego, three in Oakland, one at SF) and one playoff game in SD. Has never played in Los Angeles, where Bucs go Sunday vs. Rams. Tom Brady was born in California, but he's played in his home state very few times in his NFL career. Just seven regular-season games (5-2, three in San Diego, three in Oakland, one at SF) and one playoff game in SD. Has never played in Los Angeles, where Bucs go Sunday vs. Rams.

In his statement, Bayless also mentioned that this is a mistake that the 49ers have made twice. He referred to San Francisco as having a "golden" opportunity to try and acquire Brady when he initially left the New England Patriots back in 2019.

Reports emerged (at that time) that the quarterback would leave the Patriots, but the 49ers chose to stick with Jimmy Garoppolo.

Will Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game next season?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

A matchup from the NFL Gods would be the Buccaneers facing off against the 49ers in an NFC Championship game. The storylines would revolve around Tom Brady facing off against the team he grew up cheering on for a chance to get back to the Super Bowl.

A second storyline is the 49ers choosing to stick with Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback when the future Hall of Fame signal-caller left the Patriots.

The 49ers faced off against the Rams in the NFC Championship game just two months ago and only lost by three points, so it's not a stretch to see them back in the NFC title game.

The Rams also eliminated the Buccaneers by three points, 30-27, in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The primary question revolves around whether or not San Francisco will retain Garoppolo as their quarterback. Even if they do, Trey Lance, their 2021 first-round draft selection, is slated to take over at the position possibly.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport believes the 49ers may opt to keep him as the NFL landscape is becoming more scarce as the offseason continues.

Whether the team keeps Garoppolo or starts Trey Lance will go a long way in determining whether or not these two perennial playoff contenders will have the chance to face each other for a chance to win another Lombardi Trophy.

Edited by Piyush Bisht