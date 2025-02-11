“Smells like a loser in here” - Eagles fans mock Brittany Mahomes as her old post on NFC East team goes viral

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' quest to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls fell apart spectacularly at the final hurdle, as the Philadelphia Eagles thrashed them 40-22 in the championship game on Sunday to hoist the Lombardi Trophy and end their opponents' 728-day reign as champions.

Eagles fans on social media dug up an old post from 2015 from Mahomes' wife Brittany, who called the team 'terrible' as they lost 20-10 to the Dallas Cowboys and dropped to 0-2.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They proceeded to mock her in the replies following the Eagles' win over the Chiefs on Sunday:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Smells like loser in here" - Quipped @crawf34

"That a*s whooping the delivered would suggest otherwise." - Replied @7_Names

"What's terrible is constantly embarrassing your man." - Claimed @citizenuniverse

Brittany's post has nearly 600 replies and 700 quote replies, largely from Eagles fans, who took exception to her comment about the team and took personal jibes at her.

Brittany Mahomes avoided sitting near Taylor Swift during Super Bowl due to Donald Trump

Brittany Mahomes and Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce's girlfriend, pop icon Taylor Swift, are often spotted sharing a booth, supporting their partners and the team together from the stands.

However, the duo reportedly sat in different parts of the stadium due to President Donald Trump's presence. According to the Daily Mail:

"Brittany kept her distance from Taylor because of Trump attending the game. She was instructed to do so... That could have been a PR nightmare if the two were seated together when Taylor was booed... And everyone was forewarned that Trump would likely reference Taylor in one way or another and he did."

Swift and President Trump have been at loggerheads since the 15-time Grammy Award winner publicly endorsed former US Vice President Kamala in the 2024 Presidential Election. Following her endorsement, President Trump lashed out at Swift and posted that he "hated" her, which left Brittany astonished.

The pop icon was booed when she appeared on the giant screen inside the Caesars Superdome and President Trump mocked her over it on social media.

Expand Tweet

He was rooting for the Chiefs in the Super Bowl and praised Brittany, for being a 'Trump fan' and 'MAGA fan.' She has never explicitly voiced her support for President Trump but has also never denied the claims.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.