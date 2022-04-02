REPORT: Dan Snyder back handling operations for Commanders, despite Roger Goodell's claims

Washington Commanders co-owner Dan Snyder is reportedly back dealing with the team's day-to-day operations.

Per Matthew Paras of the Washington Times, the owner is back with the franchise:

“According to a highly-placed source familiar with the team’s situation, [Dan Snyder] has resumed his day-to-day role with the Commanders.”

However, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell asserted to the media at the NFL owners' meetings in Florida that the Commanders' owner would not be involved in the daily business of the franchise for the “foreseeable future."

Yet, there was a lack of belief, specifically among those individuals who follow the organization closely.

The source, who talked on the requirement of being anonymous so as to talk openly, said Snyder has zero limitations on what he can and can’t do in running the team, restating that the owner has worked on daily affairs.

Case in point, Snyder was “heavily involved” when the team talked about the acquisition of quarterback Carson Wentz. This was something Washington head coach Ron Rivera even hinted at after the trade was made official.

Rivera said the following in March of this year when asked about the franchise’s choice to take on Wentz and his $28.3 million cap hit:

“ One of the things I really do appreciate was in talking to the Snyders and really them just saying, ‘Hey, if this is what it’s going to take, let’s get it done.’”

Dan Snyder and the allegations

Tiffani Johnston at House Oversight Committee on Toxic Workplace Culture

The NFL led an investigation into the 57-year-old owner after allegations of workplace misconduct were reported by the Washington Post. The report included 15 former employees saying they were sexually harassed during their time with the club.

Washington was fined $10 million dollars. The alleged misconduct took place from 2006 to 2019.

Although the team initially started its own investigation, the league eventually took charge later on in August 2020. He was accused of trying to use cheerleaders in inappropriate ways and having unprofessional videos of cheerleader photoshoots done for him.

He released a statement following the conclusion of the investigation, which said that he agreed with commissioner Roger Goodell's decision.

In February of this year, six former employees of the Commanders met leaders of the United States House of Representatives' Oversight Committee for a roundtable conversation about workplace wrongdoing within the franchise.

Former cheerleader and marketing manager, Tiffani Johnston spent eight years working for the team.

During the roundtable discussion, she claimed she was "strategically" seated by the owner at a work dinner one evening so he could put:

"His hand on the middle of my thigh until I physically removed it".

Johnston stated that this was done on purpose and without consent as he touched her in a sexual way.

She also asserts that he "aggressively pushed" her towards his limo later that night before his attorney interceded, telling him not to take part in a "very bad idea." We’ll see how this plays out between the league and Snyder.

