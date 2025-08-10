"So it begins": Joey Bosa’s mother Cheryl hypes Bills Mafia in preseason opener against Giants

Joey Bosa’s mother, Cheryl, showed up to support her son in his preseason opener as the Buffalo Bills took on the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.Cheryl made her presence felt with an Instagram carousel sharing moments from the game that hyping up Bills Mafia, along with the caption:“So it begins.. Bills Mafia 🤷🏻‍♀️🦬❤️💙🇺🇸🏈”. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBosa’s mother and his fiancée, Amanda Kassdikian, were also there to cheer for him. During the Bills' preseason game, Bosa got some game time under his belt, and not only put pressure on the QB but also knocked down a pass on third down. He also gave the Giants’ offensive line a tough time, flashing the game-wrecking ability the Bills signed him for.Also read: Joey Bosa reveals Josh Allen's text message after 5x Pro Bowl DE joined Bills in free agencyJoey Bosa addresses overcoming setbacks and returning strong for Bills training campJoey Bosa talked with the media about the offseason and the challenges he faced this year regarding his health after Bill’s training camp. The video was posted on YouTube on the Buffalo Bills' official channel in late July.‘It was definitely frustrating. But, you know, after the first few days of feeling sorry for myself and going through, oh my God, this is happening again, whatever, it's, you get over it and you start improving and you just keep working to get back healthy,” he said. [01:21]“And, you know, just trying to look at it from a positive lens, you know, take some strain off my body for that time of the year. I was able to rehab slowly and do it at a real smart pace. So it was all positive. I mean, it was obviously frustrating in the moment, but I moved on relatively quickly.”The 30-year-old added that he felt good and healthy during his first full practice after missing spring and OTAs, and has worked hard in the offseason. He is now focused on shaking off rust, fixing mental mistakes and handling first-day nerves while adjusting to a new team and season.