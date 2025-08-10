  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "So it begins": Joey Bosa’s mother Cheryl hypes Bills Mafia in preseason opener against Giants

"So it begins": Joey Bosa’s mother Cheryl hypes Bills Mafia in preseason opener against Giants

By Prasen
Published Aug 10, 2025 14:56 GMT
NFL Draft - Red Carpet - Source: Getty
Joey Bosa’s mother Cheryl hypes Bills Mafia in preseason opener against Giants - Source: Getty

Joey Bosa’s mother, Cheryl, showed up to support her son in his preseason opener as the Buffalo Bills took on the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Ad

Cheryl made her presence felt with an Instagram carousel sharing moments from the game that hyping up Bills Mafia, along with the caption:

“So it begins.. Bills Mafia 🤷🏻‍♀️🦬❤️💙🇺🇸🏈”.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Bosa’s mother and his fiancée, Amanda Kassdikian, were also there to cheer for him. During the Bills' preseason game, Bosa got some game time under his belt, and not only put pressure on the QB but also knocked down a pass on third down. He also gave the Giants’ offensive line a tough time, flashing the game-wrecking ability the Bills signed him for.

Also read: Joey Bosa reveals Josh Allen's text message after 5x Pro Bowl DE joined Bills in free agency

Ad

Joey Bosa addresses overcoming setbacks and returning strong for Bills training camp

Joey Bosa talked with the media about the offseason and the challenges he faced this year regarding his health after Bill’s training camp. The video was posted on YouTube on the Buffalo Bills' official channel in late July.

‘It was definitely frustrating. But, you know, after the first few days of feeling sorry for myself and going through, oh my God, this is happening again, whatever, it's, you get over it and you start improving and you just keep working to get back healthy,” he said. [01:21]
Ad
“And, you know, just trying to look at it from a positive lens, you know, take some strain off my body for that time of the year. I was able to rehab slowly and do it at a real smart pace. So it was all positive. I mean, it was obviously frustrating in the moment, but I moved on relatively quickly.”
Ad
youtube-cover

The 30-year-old added that he felt good and healthy during his first full practice after missing spring and OTAs, and has worked hard in the offseason. He is now focused on shaking off rust, fixing mental mistakes and handling first-day nerves while adjusting to a new team and season.

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications