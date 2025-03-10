“So happy for Sam” - Dan Orlovsky makes feelings known on Sam Darnold’s $100,500,000 deal with Seahawks

Dan Orlovsky is happy for Sam Darnold's latest contract with the Seattle Seahawks. Darnold inked a three-year deal with Seattle worth $110.5 million, with $55 million of that being guranteed money.

Seattle needed to make the move after trading away Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. Orlovsky took to his official X account to express his happiness for Darnold inking the monstrous deal.

"I'm so happy for Sam," he wrote on X.

Darnold comes off what was undoubtedly the best season of his career. He led the Vikings to a record of 14-3, which was good enough for second place in the NFC North behind the 15-2 Detroit Lions.

During that season, Darnold passed for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. All of that combined landed Minnesota in the wild-card round of the 2025 NFL Playoffs, where they faced off against the Los Angeles Rams.

Their season ended when the Rams defeated them with a lopsided score of 27-9. Now, the Vikings will likely look to quarterback J.J. McCarthy, whom they drafted with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, to lead them into the future next season.

It will be interesting to see if the 22-year-old former national champion can replicate similar success to that of Darnold at the helm.

Sam Darnold looks to lead the new-look Seattle Seahawks in 2025

Seattle will be a very different-looking team when Darnold walks into the building later this year. The team has since parted ways with their veteran receivers in D.K. Metcalf, who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tyler Lockett, who they released.

Darnold will, however, have the opportunity to throw to 2024's lead Seattle receiver in Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

It will be a far cry from throwing to Justin Jefferson with the Vikings, who is, arguably, the best receiver in football these days.

However, Darnold will have a more than capable pass catcher in Smith-Njigba to target in Seattle when the 2025 season finally kicks off. Seattle is trying to find its footing as an organization since the departures of longtime quarterback and coach duo, Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll.

Wilson served as the quarterback for the Steelers last season, while Carroll has just signed to become the next coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, Seattle looks to the future behind the lead of Darnold and coach Mike Macdonald as they hope to reach their first Super Bowl since 2015.

