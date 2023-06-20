Ciara celebrated Juneteenth by appreciating the talent of an internet sensation. She shared a video of a young dancer with her fans, who showed her impressive dance moves.

Juneteenth is also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day. It is an annual holiday celebrated on June 19 in the U.S. It commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans and recognizes the day when news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached Texas in 1865, two and a half years after it was issued.

The holiday serves as a reminder of the struggle for racial equality and freedom in the country. It is celebrated with various events, including parades, music performances, educational programs and community gatherings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hence, Ciara, who took part in the festivities, shared a video of Kamora (known as mora_w322 on Instagram). The young dancer showed off her moves on Ciara's new hot single, Da Girls. She captioned the video:

"Happy Juneteenth! Gosh I love US! So much sauce!"

Fans were also impressed by the dancer.

Ciara Wilson gets asked an awkward question by her son

While one kid impressed the pop star, her oldest son, Zahir, managed to blow her away by asking her questions about her steamy songs.

She shares her oldest son with her ex-fiancée and rapper, Future. Even though Russell Wilson is his stepfather, he takes his role very seriously, as both enjoy each other’s company. The QB shares videos of Zahir playing football as he obviously picked up the love for the sport from him. He also plays on a baseball league.

Though Zahir loves sports, his admiration for music was also seen when Ciara shared a video of him learning to play the piano. While it is a good thing that the kid is embracing his mastery over music, it became uncomfortable for his mother as she had to answer an awkward question.

As he grows older, he got curious and wants to know everything, even his mother’s use of steamy lyrics in her songs. Hence, he decided to ask her what “that thing” meant in her song "Jump." She was caught off guard and responded:

"[It] can be, like, cars jumping... People jumping."

It looked like the kid was not satisfied with the answer and looked at her mother skeptically.

Poll : 0 votes