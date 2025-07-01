"So tired of all Caitlin Clark hate" - RG III accuses WNBA players of targeting Fever star out of spite following her controversial All-Star snub

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, commonly known by his initials RG III, has hit out at the WNBA players targeting Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark since she joined the pro league in 2024. Clark, who has been in the headlines ever since joining the Fever last season, was recently voted as the ninth-best guard in the WNBA among players voting for this year's All-Star game despite ranking No.1 in the fan voting poll.

When Griffin caught wind of Clark's No. 9 ranking by her colleagues for the annual exhibition game, he accused WNBA players of targeting the Indiana superstar.

"I’m so tired of all the Caitlin Clark hate from some players. The fans and the media clearly understand the once-in-a-generation level player Caitlin Clark is," Griffin tweeted.

"When Jordan, Lebron, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Usain Bolt, Tom Brady and Messi came on the scene, everyone didn’t like them but they recognized their greatness and respected it while competing their butt off to stop them. They didn’t vote them low on purpose.

"The WNBA players voted Caitlin Clark as the 9th-best guard in the WNBA. Dear lord, baby Jesus. That’s an average of the votes, by the way, so that means some players purposely voted her out of the top 15 for her to land at #9," Griffin added.

RG III went on to explain that some WNBA stars, including Allisha Gray, Paige Bueckers, Sabrina Ionescu and Skylar Diggins, who were ahead of Clark in the player voting, are exceptional players. However, he also felt that Clark was too good a player to rank ninth on the list, despite missing seven games due to injury this season.

Griffin also suggested that not all WNBA players hate Clark, but called out those who voted for her to get a low rank.

RG III claimed that Chicago Sky player Angel Reese "hates" Caitlin Clark

In May, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese and Fever star Clark were involved in a kerfuffle during their WNBA game. When Clark was called for a flagrant foul on Reese, the latter confronted the Fever star and things got heated between the two players.

However, after the game, which Indiana won, RG III tweeted about the incident. He tweeted that Reese had a dislike for Clark.

"After watching Caitlin Clark's flagrant foul on Angel Reese and the aftermath, there is no way Angel Reese can continue the lie that she doesn't dislike Caitlin Clark," Griffin tweeted. "I know what hate looks like."

This season, Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Reese is averaging 12.4 ppg, 12.6 rpg and 3.8 apg.

