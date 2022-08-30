"Somebody send me his coaches or mom's info" - Chiefs star pitches in to change a budding NFL player's life with special gesture

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is making headlines this week for a kind gesture. On Monday afternoon, FOX 4 Kansas City aired a story about a youth football player.

Twelve-year-old Brandon Jackson is already 6'2 and weighs over 300 lbs, making him much bigger than other players his age. Jackson said, because of his size, he has always been encouraged to play football and was excited to start his first season this fall as a lineman.

The issue is that there isn't a helmet for Jackson to wear. At his size, he needs an adult helmet. His coaches have tried to acquire one but have been unsuccessful.

During the interview, they mentioned that a local professional or collegiate team could donate one to him, as long as it was new so that it would be safe for him to wear.

After the story aired, Orlando Brown Jr., who is also an offensive tackle who plays for the hometown Chiefs, sent a message on Twitter. In his reply, he asked for someone to send Jackson's mom's or football coaches' information so that he could help the boy out. Brown revealed that he has been in Jackson's position before.

"Somebody send me his Coaches or Moms info so I can get my dog right! I been there before!" - via @ZEUS_57

The story's reporter, Sean McDowell, replied to the Chiefs offensive tackle, telling him that he would help him out. McDowell later replied that many people had reached out to him in hopes of helping Jackson get a new helmet before the start of the season.

When did the Kansas City Chiefs trade for Orlando Brown Jr.?

Orlando Brown Jr., son of former Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Orlando Brown Sr., went to the University of Oklahoma to play collegiately. He was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens, his father's team, in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He played three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and made the Pro Bowl twice in his first three seasons.

In April 2021, the Ravens traded him to the Kansas City Chiefs, who were desperately trying to rebuild their offensive line after a loss in the Super Bowl the previous season.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl again in 2021, his third time. The Chiefs used the franchise tag on Brown for the 2022 NFL season. He will make $16.7 million this upcoming season.

