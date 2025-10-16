“Someone needs to media train him”: NFL fans react as Aaron Glenn calls out reporter over “bit**ing” about Justin Fields

Aaron Glenn’s fiery exchange with a reporter after the Jets’ latest loss has turned into the internet’s newest NFL controversy. The New York Jets are now 0-6, and fans are quickly losing patience with both Glenn and quarterback Justin Fields. But it was Glenn’s postgame reaction that really lit up social media.When asked whether Fields would remain the starter, Glenn snapped back,“C’mon man, what kind of question is that? There’s a number of guys that have bad games… you don’t just bench them... If something bad happens, you guys are going to be b----ing about that, about him. He’s just got to go out there and play quarterback.”Fans immediately jumped online to vent.“Someone needs to media train him,” one user wrote.Grimace @CookedByGrimaceLINKSomeone needs to media train himAnother said, &quot;This guy is 0-6, the embarrassment of the entire league, and he has the nerve to be a d*ck to the media. What a disgrace. Wildly unlikable.&quot;One X user tweeted, &quot;Media is getting to him. We’ve seen it far too many times, cooked. On to the next.&quot;Joey M @joey_mackkLINKMedias getting to him. We’ve seen it far too many times, cooked. On to the next.CainMack72 @CainMack72LINKWhy does Glenn act like the Jets owe him this opportunity? He’s a 5th year player on his 3rd team. The Jets did not draft him and more than likely will take a QB come April.One more fan said, &quot;Can someone ask him if he wants to win any games this season? If he’s tanking for a QB, that sucks completely for all players and fans, but if he would admit it then we’d all finally know.&quot;Sportslovinchic @sportslovinchicLINKLol just think if he had Rodgers..wouldn't have to feel like he's taking on the media all by himselfThe Jets face the Panthers next, and Glenn needs to tone down the sideline snappiness or find a win soon.Also read: 11 months after blasting Aaron Rodgers for ruining Jets, Boomer Esaison flips stance on 4x NFL MVP as Aaron Glenn's team struggles with Justin FieldsAaron Glenn is 100% behind Justin FieldsAaron Glenn isn’t backing down and he’s certainly not benching Justin Fields. Despite the 0-6 start and Fields’ nightmare outing against Broncos, Glenn doubled down on his quarterback.“I thought about this a lot last night,” Glenn said. “When you look at what Justin did in the games that he played, I don’t think he was bad at all. In this fifth game, he took a step back… but I don’t think you bench a player after one bad game.”It’s a bold stance for a coach under fire, but Glenn insists Fields can still turn it around.Also read: “Garrett Wilson's career is dying there”: Dan Orlovsky throws shade at Aaron Glenn as Jets go 0-6 after loss to Broncos