  "Someone needs to media train him": NFL fans react as Aaron Glenn calls out reporter over "bit**ing" about Justin Fields

“Someone needs to media train him”: NFL fans react as Aaron Glenn calls out reporter over “bit**ing” about Justin Fields

By Prasen
Modified Oct 16, 2025 18:22 GMT
NFL fans react as Aaron Glenn calls out reporter over "bit**ing" about Justin Fields
NFL fans react as Aaron Glenn calls out reporter over “bit**ing” about Justin Fields

Aaron Glenn’s fiery exchange with a reporter after the Jets’ latest loss has turned into the internet’s newest NFL controversy. The New York Jets are now 0-6, and fans are quickly losing patience with both Glenn and quarterback Justin Fields. But it was Glenn’s postgame reaction that really lit up social media.

When asked whether Fields would remain the starter, Glenn snapped back,

“C’mon man, what kind of question is that? There’s a number of guys that have bad games… you don’t just bench them... If something bad happens, you guys are going to be b----ing about that, about him. He’s just got to go out there and play quarterback.”
Fans immediately jumped online to vent.

“Someone needs to media train him,” one user wrote.
Another said, "This guy is 0-6, the embarrassment of the entire league, and he has the nerve to be a d*ck to the media. What a disgrace. Wildly unlikable."
One X user tweeted, "Media is getting to him. We’ve seen it far too many times, cooked. On to the next."
One more fan said, "Can someone ask him if he wants to win any games this season? If he’s tanking for a QB, that sucks completely for all players and fans, but if he would admit it then we’d all finally know."
The Jets face the Panthers next, and Glenn needs to tone down the sideline snappiness or find a win soon.

Aaron Glenn is 100% behind Justin Fields

Aaron Glenn isn’t backing down and he’s certainly not benching Justin Fields. Despite the 0-6 start and Fields’ nightmare outing against Broncos, Glenn doubled down on his quarterback.

“I thought about this a lot last night,” Glenn said. “When you look at what Justin did in the games that he played, I don’t think he was bad at all. In this fifth game, he took a step back… but I don’t think you bench a player after one bad game.”
It’s a bold stance for a coach under fire, but Glenn insists Fields can still turn it around.

Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

