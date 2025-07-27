“Someone needs to take away your Twitter”: NFL fans react as Ryan Clark backpedals on Cam Newton vs Jalen Hurts debate

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark and former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton got into a spat last week. It all began when the former MVP-winning quarterback failed to include Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, in his ranking of the league's top 10 quarterbacks.Clark expressed his disapproval of Newton's perspective on ESPN's Get Up and First Take show, and made some sarcastic remarks regarding Newton's playing history. Newton subsequently called out Clark for attacking him.In an attempt to defuse the tension between himself and Newton, Clark posted a video on X on Saturday, urging everyone to respect Newton's and Hurts' NFL accomplishments.The purpose of Clark's comment is to hopefully put an immediate end to this feud. The video has generated some controversy on social media, though, with several fans accusing Clark of reversing course after starting the feud.&quot;Someone needs to take away your Twitter, man. So annoying,&quot; another fan added.&quot;Ryan is an expert gas lighter lmao. He always does this. The 'cmon guys let's stay on topic' when you started it 😂. So articulate. But still so funny man,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;This was the most pointless response. You took it outside of the debate and said CAM didn't do so and so instead of debating what Cam actually said. Now you're halfway backtracking dawg. We know Cam was the truth but all QBs don't win a SB. He had one shot and didn't do it 💯,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Sounds like backtrack university to me,&quot; another fan stated.&quot;You talked about him on a national platform. Now you're changing up when he started stating your shortcomings like you tried to do his,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Man, you can tell you are a DB. The backpeddling is top-notch! But you still got cooked! I'm just saying. Stand on business, Bro,&quot; another fan said.Which QBs made Cam Newton's top-10 ranking?Cam Newton listed 10 players he thinks are the NFL's top quarterbacks heading into the 2025 season last week on his &quot;4th &amp; 1&quot; podcast.Here are the quarterbacks he recognized:1. Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills2. Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens3. Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs4. Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals5. Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams6. Jared Goff - Detroit Lions7. Jayden Daniels - Washington Commanders8. C.J. Stroud - Houston Texans9. Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers10. Baker Mayfield - Tampa Bay Buccaneers