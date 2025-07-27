  • home icon
  "Someone needs to take away your Twitter": NFL fans react as Ryan Clark backpedals on Cam Newton vs Jalen Hurts debate

“Someone needs to take away your Twitter”: NFL fans react as Ryan Clark backpedals on Cam Newton vs Jalen Hurts debate

By Habib Timileyin
Published Jul 27, 2025 18:10 GMT
NFL fans react as Ryan Clark backpedals on Cam Newton vs Jalen Hurts debate
NFL fans react as Ryan Clark backpedals on Cam Newton vs Jalen Hurts debate

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark and former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton got into a spat last week. It all began when the former MVP-winning quarterback failed to include Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, in his ranking of the league's top 10 quarterbacks.

Clark expressed his disapproval of Newton's perspective on ESPN's Get Up and First Take show, and made some sarcastic remarks regarding Newton's playing history. Newton subsequently called out Clark for attacking him.

In an attempt to defuse the tension between himself and Newton, Clark posted a video on X on Saturday, urging everyone to respect Newton's and Hurts' NFL accomplishments.

The purpose of Clark's comment is to hopefully put an immediate end to this feud. The video has generated some controversy on social media, though, with several fans accusing Clark of reversing course after starting the feud.

"Someone needs to take away your Twitter, man. So annoying," another fan added.
"Ryan is an expert gas lighter lmao. He always does this. The 'cmon guys let's stay on topic' when you started it 😂. So articulate. But still so funny man," one fan commented.
"This was the most pointless response. You took it outside of the debate and said CAM didn't do so and so instead of debating what Cam actually said. Now you're halfway backtracking dawg. We know Cam was the truth but all QBs don't win a SB. He had one shot and didn't do it 💯," one fan said.
"Sounds like backtrack university to me," another fan stated.
"You talked about him on a national platform. Now you're changing up when he started stating your shortcomings like you tried to do his," another fan said.
"Man, you can tell you are a DB. The backpeddling is top-notch! But you still got cooked! I'm just saying. Stand on business, Bro," another fan said.
Which QBs made Cam Newton's top-10 ranking?

Cam Newton listed 10 players he thinks are the NFL's top quarterbacks heading into the 2025 season last week on his "4th & 1" podcast.

Here are the quarterbacks he recognized:

1. Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills

2. Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens

3. Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs

4. Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals

5. Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams

6. Jared Goff - Detroit Lions

7. Jayden Daniels - Washington Commanders

8. C.J. Stroud - Houston Texans

9. Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers

10. Baker Mayfield - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Edited by Krutik Jain
