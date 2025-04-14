"Sometimes the pain gets too much to carry" - Ryan Clark encourages people to open up following Kyren Lacy's death

Following the news of Kyren Lacy’s death by alleged suicide, former NFL safety Ryan Clark offered a sobering message about the weight that some people carry in a video that he posted on X on Monday.

“Sometimes the pain gets too much to carry, & the solutions are too difficult to search for," he wrote in the text of his X post. "If you are starting to feel that life is too much, tell someone. You won’t be a burden. People love you. Give them a chance to tell you. Give them an opportunity to show you. R.I.P. Kyren! 🕊️ 🙏🏾"

In the video, Clark acknowledged that Lacy had made mistakes and that these came with consequences.

“You know, he was human, and he was young, and he made mistakes, and those mistakes have consequences, and those decisions have repercussions," the TV analyst said. "I believe he was dealing with that. I believe he was trying to be the best he possibly could be."

Speaking about individuals who are feeling that "life is so overwhelming (and that) not breathing is a better option," Clark said:

"I'm sorry. I hope you tell somebody that you are thinking that, and I hope that that somebody can tell how valuable you are. Maybe if Kyren had that opportunity, he'd still be here, and he wouldn't have had to die about it."

Kyren Lacy, 24, was found dead in his car on April 12, 2025, in Houston. Lacy’s death, believed to be a suicide, came two days before he was scheduled to attend a court hearing about a December 2024 incident involving a car crash. He was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle in that incident.

Kyren Lacy played two seasons at the University of Louisiana before transferring to LSU in 2022. In his final collegiate season in 2024, he recorded 58 receptions for 866 yards and seven TDs, becoming one of LSU’s most important receivers.

Jayden Daniels honors Kyren Lacy with a tribute on Instagram

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels shared a series of emotional Instagram Stories on Sunday after Kyren Lacy’s death. The posts included several snaps from TikTok videos, photos, and memories, many featuring captions that showcased their close friendship.

Daniels spoke about their LSU days and also added heartbreak emojis to his stories. One of the stories showed him embracing Lacy, underscoring their bond as teammates during their time as a quarterback-receiver pair. Jayden Daniels was at LSU for two seasons between 2022 and 2023. He developed a close bond with Lacy during this period.

