“Sometimes the truth hurts” - Emmanuel Acho calls out Micah Parsons for beefing with DeMarcus Lawrence over comments on Cowboys

Former NFL linebacker and current commentator Emmanuel Acho came to the defense of DeMarcus Lawrence's remarks regarding the Dallas Cowboys. Lawrence spent 11 seasons with the Cowboys before signing a three-year, $42 million deal with Seattle.

The controversy started after Lawrence signed with the Seattle Seahawks and insisted that he "wouldn't win a Super Bowl" with Dallas on Thursday. Micah Parsons immediately reshared the video snippet in X and suggested in his caption:

"This is what rejection and envy look like! This some clown s***!"

Lawrence also responded, commenting:

"Calling me a clown won’t change the fact that I told the truth," Lawrence wrote"Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left.

Speaking on The Facility show on Thursday, Acho addressed Micah Parsons directly regarding his social media feud:

"Micah Parsons, just because you're the best Cowboy does not mean you're the only Cowboy. Just because you wear the star and you wear the star at a supreme capability does not mean you're the only one that has ever donned the star. DeMarcus Lawrence, fourth all-time in sacks for the Dallas Cowboys. Demarcus Lawrence played for the Dallas Cowboys for 11 years. I would suggest that DeMarcus Lawrence isn't hating. Demarcus Lawrence knows what he's talking about, and sometimes the truth hurts," said Acho.

Lawrence told the "Hawk Blogger" channel in Seattle that while Dallas remains his home, he knows "for sure I'm not gonna win a Super Bowl there."

Acho gives Micah Parsons a reality check

NFL: Pro Bowl Championship-AFC at NFC - Source: Imagn

Acho also referenced Lawrence's long history with the team as proof that his voice should be heard instead of ignored:

"He was not winning a Super Bowl in Dallas. He has 11 years of experience that suggests he knows what he is talking about. DeMarcus Lawrence has played for the Dallas Cowboys since Micah Parsons was a freshman, not in college, a freshman in high school," Acho explained.

Acho also referenced another former Cowboy who expressed similar sentiments after leaving the organization:

"I think it is extremely unfair that Micah can come out here and say, This is what envy and rejection look like. Maybe this is what the truth looks like, because Dalton Schultz, former Cowboy, he uttered a similar truth when he went to the Houston Texans."

The backdrop to this exchange is Dallas's 30-year championship drought. It has been 30 years since they have reached an NFC championship game or won a Super Bowl.

Lawrence, meanwhile, is looking to revitalize his career in Seattle after missing most of the 2024 season with a foot injury. The veteran defender hasn't recorded a double-digit sack season in six years but will aim to prove he still has impact potential at age 33.

