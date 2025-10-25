  • home icon
"Sounds like benching of Brock Purdy": 49ers starting Mac Jones draws surprising take from Pat McAfee team member

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 25, 2025
49ers starting Mac Jones draws surprising take from Pat McAfee team member
49ers starting Mac Jones draws surprising take from Pat McAfee team member

Pat McAfee's team member, Boston Connor, made an interesting assumption about Mac Jones and the San Francisco 49ers. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Kyle Shanahan and his team will not play Brock Purdy during their Week 8 showdown against the Houston Texans.

This will be the sixth game that the quarterback misses because of injury concerns. However, Connor believes that the 49ers are more confident with Mac Jones on the offense compared to Purdy.

"Sure sounds like a benching of Brock Purdy to me," Connor tweeted in response to Schefter's report.
Brock Purdy injured his toe during their season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. He did make a comeback in Week 4's loss against the Jaguars. However, the quarterback ended up re-aggravating his injury and hasn't played since.

Mac Jones was named the starting quarterback in Purdy's absence, and he has been decent on the field for the 49ers. He has helped the team to a 4-1 record as the QB1, including last week's 20-10 victory over the Falcons.

In five games, Jones has tallied 1,404 yards and six touchdowns passing. This has raised questions about Brock Purdy's future with the team, especially after signing a five-year extension worth $265 million in May. On the other hand, Jones agreed to a two-year deal worth seven million with the team back in March.

Cam Newton shares his honest thoughts on Mac Jones amid Brock Purdy's injury

On Friday's episode of "The 4th &1" show, ex-NFL star Cam Newton revealed his perspective on Jones running Kyle Shanahan's offense in place of Brock Purdy.

"A reliable source told me Kyle Shanahan does not get enough credit. Why? Because anybody who is capable or competent to play the quarterback position can run his offense effectively," Newton said (Timestamp 0:30). "The best ability is availability. And availability is in what Mac Jones has been.
"Brock Purdy been hurt his little toe. ... has kept him out. Now the question is, do we have any type of starter quarterback controversy? ...
Newton also highlighted the fact that the 49ers paid Brock Purdy a massive $265 million contract before the start of the season. Thus, he believes that the team should not give up on the quarterback so easily despite Mac Jones' success on the field.

The 49ers will face the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
