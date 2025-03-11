“Sounds like a good idea” - Pat McAfee floats possibility of Anthony Richardson asking for trade after Daniel Jones’ arrival

Former Indianapolis Colt and current ESPN analyst Pat McAfee is ready for the Anthony Richardson experiment to end.

McAfee was replying to the possibility that Richardson would ask for a trade following the Colts signing former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in free agency. He likes the Colts trading Richardson.

Fellow ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky first floated the idea as he replied to Adam Schefter's tweet breaking the news that Jones is signing with the Colts on a one-year, $14 million deal.

“That’s a lot of money for the chance to start. Richardson ask for a trade?,” Orlovsky tweeted.

McAfee then got in on the conversation. He liked the idea of Richardson asking for a trade, as it would give the 2023 No. 4 pick a fresh start.

“That sounds like a good idea.. fresh start for a guy with MASSIVE upside,” McAfee wrote.

McAfee still has ties with the Colts franchise. He owns a field-level suite at the stadium and has previously had Colts owner Jim Irsay appear on his daily talk show, "The Pat McAfee Show."

McAfee had previously berated Richardson and was noticeably excited when news of Jones signing with the Colts broke.

McAfee tweeted: “HOLY S***. WE GOT OUR GUY.”

McAfee’s criticism of Richardson was the loudest in Week 8 when Richardson took himself out of the game. He later explained that he was winded, but McAfee did not accept the explanation:

“I had never seen an NFL QB tap out while still being healthy until watching Anthony Richardson," McAfee said. "The QB is your franchise. The message it sends is loud and influential.”

He also called for everyone in the organization, including Richardson, to be fired. The comments allegedly angered some people within the Colts organization.

“Get ‘em all and get the f**k out," McAfee said. "Pay off all their contracts, too. Congrats, you robbed us. You stole from us.”

Can Jones meet Pat McAfee’s expectations and lead the Colts to the playoffs?

The size of Daniel Jones’ contract indicates he will at the least have the opportunity to compete with Anthony Richardson for the starting job.

Although Jones has been largely disappointing in his NFL career, his peaks have been higher than Richardson's. He guided the New York Giants to the playoffs in 2022, and they recorded a playoff victory by beating the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round.

Jones' middling success in New York would be better than what the Indianapolis Colts have gone through in the better part of the last decade. The last time the Colts made the playoffs was in 2020, and the last time they won a playoff game was in 2018. Andrew Luck was still the quarterback of the Colts then.

