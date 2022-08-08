"Sounds like they want it to be impossible to play defense" - NFL fans left disappointed with league's decision to focus on more illegal contact fouls in 2022 season

The NFL is always considering rule changes that will improve the game (from their perspective). In recent years, they moved kickoffs up and extra points back and have made sweeping changes to the rulebook.

This has happened a lot more frequently as more studies are completed. New information comes to light or things are revealed that need to be changed.

This year, the NFL decided to look more intently at illegal contact fouls. Officials will be looking closer at this because there was apparently a worrisome drop in those penalty calls last season.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport The NFL has asked officials to focus on illegal contact fouls after seeing a big drop last season, per @SeifertESPN The NFL has asked officials to focus on illegal contact fouls after seeing a big drop last season, per @SeifertESPN https://t.co/8eyYZls0ac

This has left NFL fans frustrated with the league. One fan just thinks the league wants less defense and this is the way they're going about it.

One fan was quite exasperated, much like Skip Bayless was.

This has left some fans frustrated with the overall quality of the league, especially in comparison to other sports leagues.

A Green Bay Packers fan thinks that this may inadvertently result in more missed calls.

Osh @itsoshh @BleacherReport @SeifertESPN They’re not gonna call the other fouls now since they’re trynna focus on the illegal contact fouls @BleacherReport @SeifertESPN They’re not gonna call the other fouls now since they’re trynna focus on the illegal contact fouls

One fan even called these penalties "BS."

Other NFL fans can't wait for the innumerable flags that will be thrown.

Kev @kevyC1993 @BleacherReport @SeifertESPN So they are worried about there not being ENOUGH flags??? @BleacherReport @SeifertESPN So they are worried about there not being ENOUGH flags???

A Buffalo Bills fan thinks the taunting penalties are a problem, too.

To some, the league continues to go downhill and will continue to do so.

This isn't technically a rule change, but it will change how referees call the games in the future.

Why the NFL wants more illegal contact penalties called

NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

First, it's important to know what exactly constitutes an illegal contact penalty. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert:

"Illegal contact refers to prohibited contact by a defender when the quarterback still has the ball and remains in the pocket. It is a five-yard penalty and results in an automatic first down."

Many rule changes that the league institutes are to protect its players. It's why recent rule changes penalize players for leading with their head when hitting another player.

Denver Broncos v Arizona Cardinals

The league is most concerned with protecting quarterbacks, which is why this rule is in place and why defenders will be more penalized for it this year.

This most often refers to contact to the head and neck area, which is more proof that the NFL is, at least, attempting to limit head injuries.

It's a fairly subjective call because it comes down to what referees deem as "prohibited contact." It's separate from roughing the passer, which also makes it a little more difficult to call.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe