"Spamming Y on his xbox controller": NFL fans troll George Pickens after Cowboys WR loses control on field vs. Panthers

George Pickens had fans laughing with a hilarious play on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver fell down on a route, got up to grab the pass and tried to jump over a defender to gain more yards. Dak Prescott also couldn't hold back his laughter.Ernie The Cowboys Fan posted the play on X.&quot;George Pickens the funniest mf’er in the NFL 💀😭,&quot; Ernie tweeted.Fans shared their reactions to Pickens' move.&quot;Pickens be spamming Y on his xbox controller 😂,&quot; a fan wrote.Green Light with Chris Long @greenlightLINKPickens be spamming Y on his xbox controller 😂&quot;Bro tried a standing hurdle 😂,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Looks like he pressed the wrong button,&quot; another fan wrote.Here are more fan reactions.&quot;Bro moves like a cat that got wet 😂,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;mf move like a looney tunes character,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Just jumping man,&quot; a fan said.Pickens recorded five receptions for 74 yards in the first half. He hasn't been at his best this season, and his numbers in the first half are already his second-best of the campaign.Can George Pickens lead the Cowboys to win over the Panthers?It was a quiet first quarter as both teams managed only a field goal each and settled for a 3-3 tie. The Cowboys scored a touchdown just five seconds into the second quarter, but the Panthers equalized three minutes later. Dak Prescott threw another touchdown to put Dallas in front with less than four minutes left in the first half.Carolina answered with a field goal in the final minute of the half to reduce the deficit to four. The Panthers scored a touchdown in the second minute of the third quarter to take the lead back. With just over 20 minutes remaining, the teams are separated by just three points.George Pickens has caught at least one touchdown in all four previous games. He is hoping to do it once again to clinch the Cowboys' third victory this season. Dak Prescott and Co. are far behind the Panthers in the rushing game, gaining only 26 rushing yards compared to Carolina's 119.