Split with Gisele Bundchen causing Tom Brady to play 'bad football', claims Shannon Sharpe 

Tom Brady is not playing at his peak right now, and NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe thinks that his off-field issues are the main reason for his poor form.

Since Week 1, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Brady have not looked like the team we all know them to be. Sitting at 2-2 for the year, the team has looked like a shell of itself.

Sharpe spoke about the situation on Fox Sports' Undisputed, saying:

"As much as you don't want to admit it, the numbers say Tom Brady is playing bad football. I don't need the numbers. I watched the games. Numbers lie sometimes."

Sharpe added:

"I'm not breaking any news. I think some of the issues that Tom is dealing with in his personal life has crept into his professional life, and it's impacted him."

"I'm not saying that he's never had to deal with issues before, but he's never had to deal with issues like this before, publicly. If there's one thing, dealing with something private, and that's why they always add, when people are going through something, what they ask you, 'I ask that you let me and my family have this time to deal with this privately.'"

Not the first time Sharpe has said Brady's off-field issues are affecting him

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

The Hall of Fame tight end also spoke about the issue after the Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints back in Week 2 this season. Brady has always struggled against New Orleans and his frustration got the better of him as he threw a Microsoft Surface tablet into the sideline bench.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



( @Buccaneers) Tom Brady was asked about the parity in the NFL with so many teams currently 2-2. "I think there's a lot of bad football from what I watch. I watch a lot of bad football. Poor quality of football. That's what I see." Tom Brady was asked about the parity in the NFL with so many teams currently 2-2. "I think there's a lot of bad football from what I watch. I watch a lot of bad football. Poor quality of football. That's what I see."(🎥 @Buccaneers) https://t.co/iCsBR2TYe3

That kind of emotion isn't something we normally see from the familiarly calm and composed Buccaneers quarterback. Sharpe stated on Undisputed a few weeks ago that anyone who doesn't think the quarterback's off-field issues with Gisele are affecting his football is mistaken.

Sharpe said:

"Anybody that doesn't think what is going on off the field is not impacting the way Brady is playing and behaving on the field, is sadly mistaken."

It is clear that the off-field issues with Gisele are affecting the 45-year-old. A lot of people, especially Buccaneers fans, are hoping for the veteran's sake, as well as Gisele and the team's, that they quickly sort out their personal issues.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Undisputed and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes