"Spoken truth" - When Shailene Woodley's mother chimed in on Aaron Rodgers drama

Aaron Rodgers is now a New York Jets quarterback, and Shailene Woodley's mother might have foreseen QB's split with the Green Bay Packers much before anyone did. At that time, the star quarterback was engaged to the actress.

The move to New York this year, was foreshadowed by bickering between the player and the Packers for the last three years. It all began when Green Bay drafted Jordan Love to become Aaron Rodgers' successor.

The quarterback won only one Super Bowl with Green Bay and much of his lack of championship success stemmed from management not building a strong team around him.

After that decision, he did go on to have two MVP seasons but according to Shailene Woodley's mother, the bond between the team and the quarterback was irretrievably broken. She believed that it was not money that was the driving factor for Aaron Rodgers wanting to get out of Green Bay.

Lori Woodley commented on a video by Stephen A. Smith, where he outlined why he believed the quarterback wanted to leave Packers.

“It’s not about football. It’s not just about the money. This is about the way the Green Bay Packers have treated their star player. They have disregarded him. They have dismissed him. They have minimized him. They have disrespected him. And he said bump y’all, enough is enough.”

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith I really don’t get what all these folks out here continue to act like they don’t get what @AaronRodgers12 is trying to say. It’s simple. I really don’t get what all these folks out here continue to act like they don’t get what @AaronRodgers12 is trying to say. It’s simple. https://t.co/IPEn02bV0b

Lori Woodley had commented "Spoken truth" tagging the above video.

Does Shailene Woodley's mother still back Aaron Rodgers?

Even though Shailene Woodley's mother backed Aaron Rodgers at the time, she has since removed the corresponding tweet. While it may be that new information might have come to her attention, it is more probable that she has removed his mentions on her feed as her daughter's engagement broke down.

Shailene Woodley broke up with the quarterback in April 2022, calling the relationship the hardest and the darkest time of her life. However, she blamed the public glare as the cause for the separation, saying,

"It honestly never really hit me that millions of people around the world were actually watching. I watched [the] scrutiny, opinions, the desire for people to know my life and his life and our life—it just felt violating in a way that, before, it was fun."

Despite the changed circumstances, her mother might have been the one who knew about the quarterback's true unease at Green Bay before anyone else.

