Will Levis, the third-string QB for the Titans, and his girlfriend, Gia Duddy, recently moved to Nashville in order to start a new chapter of their lives. As soon as they landed, Duddy attended the Titans vs. Patriots game. There, she snapped a picture and requested that Coca-Cola sponsor her.

Gia Duddy, the famous social media influencer, recently bagged a deal with the fast food brand Burger King. She became an overnight sensation after the 2023 NFL Draft, where she sat beside her boyfriend to support him. The camera kept panning over her as she looked nervous and talked to Levis.

Although Will Levis was picked up by Tennessee in the second round, his girlfriend became the first pick for brands like Burger King to collaborate with.

Now, weeks after joining hands with the zesty burger brand, she has her eyes on the soft drink brand, Coca-Cola. As mentioned before, she posted a picture of the game. In one of the pictures, she wrote:

"@cokezero sponsor me plz I love you."

Image Credit: Gia Duddy's Instagram Story

After attending the game, the Penn State graduate also attended a Lynyrd Skynyrd concert.

Gia Duddy bid adieu to Pennsylvania with a heavy heart

After announcing that she and her boyfriend are moving to Nashville, Duddy uploaded a video to her Instagram account and captioned it:

"Until next time PA. You know where to find me🤞🏼💘🤠 #nashville."

Duddy also uploaded pictures featuring her and Levis leaving Pennsylvania, and it was an emotional moment for her when her mother waved them goodbye.

Levis' move to Nashville marks a new chapter in his career and life, and Duddy is excited about the journey.

Duddy and Levis met while attending Penn State, where Levis played before transferring to Kentucky. Duddy is originally from Pennsylvania and graduated from Berks Catholic High School. Stay tuned for more upadates on the NFL power couple.

