Spotted: Joe Burrow turns heads at Game 1 of Lakers-Wolves NBA playoffs as Anthony Edwards crashes LeBron James' party

Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow appears to be making the most of the NFL offseason. The quarterback was spotted at Crypto.com Arena for Game 1 of the LA Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoff game on Saturday.

Burrow was sitting courtside to catch the action as Anthony Edwards' Timberwolves beat LeBron James' Lakers 117-95. Here is a video clip of Burrow appearing to leave the arena before the final buzzer:

The Timberwolves were trailing after the first quarter, but pulled off a stunning win to upset the Lakers in Game 1 of their playoff series. It was an important win for Minnesota since it came away from home.

Jaden McDaniels led the scoring for the Timberwolves with 25 points, while adding nine rebounds and two assists. Naz Reid contributed 23 points, while Edwards posted 22 points. Julius Randle also chipped in with 16 points.

For LA, Luka Doncic scored a game-high 37 points, along with eight rebounds and one assist. LeBron James recorded 19 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Austin Reaves contributed 16 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Game 2 of the Lakers-Timberwolves series will take place on Tuesday. LA will aim to bounce back with a win before travelling to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4.

Joe Burrow will aim to lead Bengals into playoffs next season after underwhelming run in 2024 season

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow - Source: Imagn

Joe Burrow's Bengals did not have a good start to the 2024 season. They eventually won their last five games and finished with a 9-8 record, but did not qualify for the playoffs.

Despite Cincinnati's overall struggles, Burrow had an excellent individual season, throwing for 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns, both league highs. He also rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns, and won the Comeback Player of the Year award, the second of his career.

Nonetheless, Burrow will be glad to have Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase as offensive weapons next season. The two wideouts signed blockbuster contract extensions with the Bengals this offseason, and the team will be looking to get back into the playoffs in the 2025 season.

