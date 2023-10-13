Spotted: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld link up to catch Sabres’ 5-1 loss to Rangers

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld have kept most of their relationship away from the cameras. Linked since before the 2023 NFL season began, Allen and Steinfeld have been spotted on various dates together, though are yet to confirm their relationship.

As per a recent photo shared, Josh Allen, a few other Buffalo Bills players, and the Bumblebee actress were at the Sabres game against the New York Rangers. While fans remained upset over the 5-1 loss, Hailee and Allen seemed to have enjoyed another lowkey date night.

While there is no clear photo of the two available, they seem to have enjoyed spending some time at the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Furthermore, the couple was in their own private suite at the KeyBank Center.

Earlier this month, Hailee turned heads after being spotted hanging out with Josh Allen's mother.

Fans also couldn't help but notice Steinfeld wearing some Wyoming Cowboys gear, which is who the Bills QB played for. In an earlier appearance, the rumored couple was also seen at a jewelry store together.

Being spotted at dates and games, fans continue to assume that Allen and Steinfeld are currently serious about each other.

Josh Allen was candid about being affected by privacy invasion while with Hailee Steinfeld

Before Steinfeld was at games and hanging out with Allen and his family, the two were often papped while on vacation or on a romantic date.

Despite being spotted together regularly, both of them have kept their meetings private, making sure to keep their personal life away from the public.

Expand Tweet

However, during a recent interview, Allen revealed how 'gross' he felt at the insistent privacy invasion.

“The fact that anybody still cares about that … it blows my mind," he said. "They were on a boat. I saw them, and I just felt this gross feeling. Insecurity, no privacy. Just like, what is wrong with people.”

That being said, Allen and Hailee Steinfeld seem to have taken extra care about not being hounded by paparazzi since the season began. Naturally, the two are also relatively busy with their current professions.

Previously, Allen and Hailee were also photographed while on vacation. Considering the 2023 NFL season has just begun, one can expect an appearance from Steinfeld at a Josh Allen game.