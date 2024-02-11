Spotted: Justin Bieber links up with Russell Wilson, Ciara in Vegas amid rumors of performing at Super Bowl halftime show

What would be a Super Bowl weekend without star-studded parties in the days ahead of the big game? Fanatics founder Michael Rubin, well-known for throwing big events filled with A-list celebrities, did so again this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rubin hosted a star-studded party on Saturday night at the Marquee Dayclub Las Vegas at The Cosmopolitan Hotel. Some party attendees included Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara. Justin Bieber, rumored to be joining Usher on stage during halftime, was also in attendance.

Rapper Ice Spice was also spotted at the party, as was rapper T-Pain.

The party was a "who's who" of Hollywood stars the night before sport's biggest event of the year.

How long will Usher's Super Bowl halftime show be?

Halftime at the Super Bowl is nearly double the time of a typical NFL game. Regular and playoff games have 15 minutes for halftime; however, there is a 30-minute halftime for the Super Bowl 58.

The 30 minutes allow not only for the halftime performance but also for the set-up and clean-up of the show. Halftime performers are typically on stage anywhere between 12 and 14 minutes.

Who picks the Super Bowl halftime show performer?

Earlier in the 2023-2024 NFL season, Usher was announced as the halftime performer for this year's big game. But how was he chosen for the high-profile gig? The NFL comes up with a list of current big-name artists and gives it to the host city, who then makes the final decision on who will perform.

Las Vegas likely chose Usher as his current residency at Caesar's Palace has been a massive success. His new album and tour have also had fans excited for his new music.

How much do Super Bowl halftime show performers get paid?

The halftime show is one of the most watched performances in the world. With millions tuning into the big game from around the world, halftime performers can embrace the opportunity and help further their musical endeavors. With the exposure and possible wealth that will ultimately come along with it, the artists aren't paid for their performance.

All of the stages, lighting, props, special effects and backup dancers are paid for by Apple Music, which sponsors the halftime show. However, the headliner, in this case, Usher, won't receive a penny for his performance.

Usher recently announced dates for his upcoming tour, and his performance could catapult ticket sales for that. Streaming of his music will likely increase as well, especially with the recent release of his new album "Coming Home." So, the overall benefits of the halftime show will be more significant than a paycheck for the show could ever be.