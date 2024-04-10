Spotted: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce step out for private date night out in LA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been making headlines for the past few months.

Since the 2023 NFL season began, fans have been invested in their relationship. However, being public figures in a new relationship also affects their privacy.

In recent photographs shared online, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were seen on a date in Los Angeles, traveling by car as they were filmed. However, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end seemed to duck behind the backseat.

Swift was slightly visible through the glass while attempting to hide her face.

Of course, their security detail was present with them in the car.

As per Page Six, the couple was at Bird Street Club in LA on Tuesday.

During the NFL offseason, the two have been spotted on several occasions, including their trip to the Bahamas. Their pictures in the Bahamas went viral, with the couple seen holding hands and kissing during their private time off.

A few fans were upset at the same time, asking paparazzi and the media to leave them alone.

That being said, the couple is reportedly looking to navigate through their busy schedules and make time for each other as much as they can. Speaking to PEOPLE, Kelce revealed that he has been living his best life:

"I'm the happiest I've ever been. I'm a guy that some people say is glass half full, half empty, and my glass is all the way full. It's all the way full. I'm oozing life right now."

Travis Kelce has spoken about privacy concerns early on in his relationship with Taylor Swift

During an old episode of New Heights, Kelce spoke about bringing all the attention to himself. He also noticed increased paparazzi outside his house:

"I'm noticing a few things. The paparazzi outside my house. I know I brought all this attention to me, right? I want to respect both of our lives. She is not into the media as much as I am doing this show every week and you know."

Aware of the changes and constant attention, Kelce and Swift have only continued to make appearances together. Swift attended multiple NFL games, while Kelce has flown out to Singapore and Sydney for Eras Tour shows.