SPOTTED: Tom Brady sunbathes with swimwear-clad Dakota Johnson, Kate Hudson on luxury yacht during Ibiza getaway 

Several big names recently gathered in Ibiza to celebrate the 39th birthday of famous film producer Mohammed Al Turk. However, what caught the eyes of many fans was NFL legend Tom Brady soaking up the sun alongside bikini-clad stars Dakota Johnson and Kate Hudson.

On Thursday, the A-list celebrity trio was spotted partying together on a yacht. The seven-time Super Bowl champion wore black shorts, a green baseball cap, a gold chain and a pair of black sandals.

The Summer sail appeared to be a family event as both Brady and Hudson brought their children along on the yacht. Page Six posted some photos of the event on Instagram on Sunday.

"Tom Brady was seen catching a tan with bikini-clad stars Dakota Johnson and Kate Hudson as they partied together on a yacht in Ibiza. The trio gathered together for a summer sail as they celebrated film producer Mohammed Al Turki’s 39th birthday," Page Six captioned the post.

Tom Brady recently had a Mediterranean adventure with his daughter

Family has been Tom Brady's first priority ever since he retired from the NFL. The GOAT was seen enjoying a vacation in Spain this week with his daughter Vivian. Brady shared some glimpses of their Mediterranean adventures on Instagram.

The former New England Patriots quarterback uploaded a story in which his daughter jumped off a yacht into the ocean.

"If she does it," Brady captioned the post.

In the next story, Brady followed Vivian and dove into the water as well.

"Then I guess I have to also," he wrote.

Brady deep dives into ocean (Credits: @tombrady Instagram)

In an earlier story from their vacation, Brady posted a picture of Vivian peacefully enjoying the sunset in the middle of the ocean on a tube. It was a fun, light-hearted father-daughter moment from their exotic vacation.Tom Brady shares Vivian, his youngest child, with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. The couple also shares their son, Benjamin.

