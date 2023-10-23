Spotted: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift stay in for private post-game celebration at Chiefs TE's mansion

Taylor Swift is on her way to becoming a regular star at any Kansas City Chiefs game to support Travis Kelce. In the team's recent encounter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium, Swift ended up drawing inevitable attention to herself.

While her celebrations with Brittany Mahomes and the Mahomes family went viral during the game, Kelce and Swift seemed to have stepped out for another private celebration afterward.

Holding hands as they smiled at the people surrounding them, the Blank Space singer and Kelce reportedly headed back to the latter's mansion in Kansas City. Furthermore, the two were apparently also driving his Rolls Royce together.

Shot in their car, Taylor and Kelce were seen carrying a golf cart as they left the Arrowhead Stadium. Furthermore, DailyMail also spotted a Jack Stack Barbeque van waiting at Kelce's home in KC.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after Chiefs game vs Chargers (Image credit: DailyMail).

People arrive at Travis Kelce's KC house. (Image credit: DailyMail).

Furthermore, a bus with people also seemed to arrive at Kelce's mansion. Apparently, the two were having a get-together of sorts, probably throwing a private party of their own.

Starting with their alleged date night in Kansas City a few weeks ago, this was the rumored couple's fourth public appearance together.

Taylor Swift rocked a special Travis Kelce '87' bracelet

Making a statement with her fashion, Swift has already boosted the sale prices of Travis Kelce's No. 87 jersey as she continues to make appearances in Chiefs games.

This time, however, the pop singer ended up showing off a special accessory — a No. 87 bracelet with a heart right next to it.

Considering the rumors, the bracelet could hold the utmost significance to the two. While speaking on the New Heights podcast earlier with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis spoke about attending one of Swift's concerts and offering her a bracelet with his number on it. However, the attempt remained unsuccessful.

Swift wearing his number at the game certainly makes for a callback, also indicating how much their alleged relationship has progressed since then.

However, despite their constant appearances, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are yet to confirm their relationship. Speaking about the attention he brought to their budding relationship, Kelce said on his podcast:

"I know I brought all this attention to me, right? I want to respect both of our lives. She is not into the media as much as I am doing this show every week and you know."