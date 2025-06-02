Spotted: Tyreek Hill seen with mystery woman in pool 2 months after estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro filed for divorce

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was seen with an unknown woman at Evermore Bay Resort in Orlando on Sunday. It came just just nearly two months after his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, filed for divorce.
According to TMZ, Hill brought the woman to his private cabana, and they spent almost five hours together. They played in the pool, went down a water slide and held hands. While they didn’t kiss, people nearby noticed the woman gently touching Hill’s back before the two left together at around 5:40 p.m ET.
Hill and Vaccaro had a fast-moving relationship. They got married in November 2023 and had a daughter, Capri, a year later. However, things fell apart in April, when Vaccaro filed for divorce after a reported domestic dispute.
Since the breakup, she has been busy building her tech company, CurrentSea, and often posts about her coding journey online.
Meanwhile, Hill has been going to therapy and church regularly. He said he wants to take care of his mental health and become a better leader for the Dolphins.
“I've got to prove myself," Hill said on Wednesday after OTAs, via ESPN. "This OTAs, training camp, I got to prove myself. I've got to show up different. The mindset’s got to be different."
Hill’s contract with Miami has gotten a lot of attention. He signed a three-year $90 million deal in 2024, but after 2025, none of the money is guaranteed. This means the team could trade him.
It has been reported that the San Francisco 49ers are interested in getting him. They could offer Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel in return.
Hill has given mixed messages about his future. After the Dolphins' 8-9 season, he said “I’m out,” but later changed his mind and mentioned that he wants to stay with the team.
Tyreek Hill has fathered multiple children with different women
Tyreek Hill's personal life has often been in the spotlight. He is known to have at least six children.
- Zev Hill (born 2015)- Mother: Crystal Espinal
- Nakeem and Nyla Hill (twins, born 2019)- Mother: Crystal Espinal
- Soul Corazon Hill (born February 2023)- Mother: Brittany Lackner
- Tyreek D'Shaun Hill Jr. (born March 2023)- Mother: Camille Valmon
- Trae Love Hill (born May 2023)- Mother: Kimberly Baker
- Capri Hill (born November 2024)- Mother: Keeta Vaccaro
Espinal was his former fiancée and is the mother of three of his children. Their relationship ended in 2019 after serious issues, including accusations of abuse.
Brittany Lackner is the mother of Soul Corazon and took legal action to confirm that Hill was the father.
Tyreek Jr.'s mother is Camille Valmon, who has spoken positively about Hill as a dad.
Kimberly Baker is the mother of Trae Love, and a DNA test in 2024 confirmed that Hill was the father.
There are also rumors suggesting that the Dolphins wide receiver may have up to 10 children, although he has never officially confirmed the exact number.
