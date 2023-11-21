“Stage a coup on Roger Goodell”: Tom Brady pitched as NFL Commissioner by fans after viral take on state of the league

NFL fans are hoping Tom Brady will replace Roger Goodell as the new commissioner of the league.

Goodell has been the NFL commissioner since 2006 and recently got an extension that will take him through March 2027. After the extension, Goodell said it happened pretty quickly and he's still honored to have the job he has.

"It really was quite simple, honestly," Goodell said. "It was just a matter of getting to it, frankly. It wasn't much of a discussion. It was pretty quick. I'm obviously honored to do this job."

Although most of the NFL owners seem pleased with how Goodell has done, some fans aren't happy with him.

Brady went on Stephen A. Smith's show and ripped how the standard has fallen in the NFL these days.

"I think there's a lot of mediocrity in today's NFL. I don't see the excellence that I saw in the past. I don't think the coaching is as good as it was," he said.

"I don't think the development of the young players is as good as it was. The rules have allowed a lot of bad habits to get into the actual performance of the game. I just think the product, in my opinion, is less than what it's been."

After Brady's comments, fans took to social media to call for the former quarterback to become the league's new commissioner.

"Tom Brady for commissioner. Stage a coup on Roger. Storm the castle. Seize the throne. Do it."

"The nfl has been very soft lately. He’s not lying. The players are talented, the the organization is regulating them to the highest degree. Double edged sword. Player safety at the cost of excitement."

Is Tom Brady an NFL owner yet? Latest on iconic QB's Las Vegas Raiders stake

Tom Brady reportedly agreed to be a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, however, it still hasn't become official.

Last month it was revealed the NFL approved the sale to Brady but needed a three-fourths majority vote from team owners to finalize it. According to reports, some of the reasons for the delay include the financial committee's concerns over the discounted price that Davis is offering Brady.

The next chance for Davis and Brady to change the price of the deal would be at the owners meeting scheduled for Dec. 12-13 in Texas.

Connecticut Sky v Las Vegas Aces

Comparing Tom Brady and Roger Goodell's net worth

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady made just over $510 million during his NFL career. After his retirement, he signed a 10-year $375 million broadcasting deal with FOX, which he is yet to take up. Brady's net worth in 2023 clocks in at an estimated $300 million.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, meanwhile, has an estimated net worth of $200 million. Goodell made a reported $63.9 million for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.