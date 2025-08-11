  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Standing up for women's sports” - Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie sends motivational message to promote special cause at Gotham FC vs Washington Spirit

“Standing up for women's sports” - Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie sends motivational message to promote special cause at Gotham FC vs Washington Spirit

By Ankita Yadav
Published Aug 11, 2025 12:09 GMT
Jason Kelce&rsquo;s wife Kylie
Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie (Image Source: Getty)

Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, sent a motivational message during a soccer game between the Gotham FC and the Washington Spirit over the weekend.

Ad

She addressed the audience and spoke about the importance of helping young girls feel confident in sports.

"So this initiative is making sure that girls feel confident and what better place to learn that and to enforce that than sports," Kylie said. "I think anyone who has ever played sports knows that you are encouraged and feel like your best self when you are out there playing the game with your teammates.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"These athletes out here are the perfect example of people working hard playing towards a common goal with their teammates and these are the women that my girls will have the opportunity to look up to. So I am forever grateful for the women who are standing up for women's sports around the world.
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Jason Kelce’s wife has collaborated with Dove and Gotham FC for the Body Confident Sports initiative campaign. With this program, Dove will donate $0.05 to the Boys and Girls Club in America until Dec. 31, 2025. They aim for a minimum donation of $100,000 going up to $150,000.

Kylie had shared a short video of the campaign in a joint post on her Instagram account. The clip features the Gotham FC girls practicing their game.

Ad
Ad

Kylie Kelce is a proud mother of four daughters. Earlier this year, she gave birth to her fourth child, Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce.

In 2023, Jason and Kylie welcomed their third child, daughter Bennett Llewellyn Kelce. Elliotte Ray Kelce was born in 2021, and in 2019, their elder daughter, Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, was born.

Jason Kelce beams with pride as Kylie inspires young girls in sports

ESPNW shared a video of Kylie Kelce talking about her collaboration with Dove and their campaign to help girls feel confident in sports on the X (formerly Twitter) account. Jason Kelce reshared the video, supporting his wife.

Ad
"Sports build character, way to go Ky!" he wrote.

Kylie Kelce is known for hosting her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast. She played field hockey in her school and college days. She competed at the NCAA Division III level and also served as a coach at Lower Merion High School.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications