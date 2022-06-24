Star Buccaneers RB hints 2022 is team’s final shot with Tom Brady

With Tom Brady's FOX deal waiting to emerge as soon as he retires from the NFL, many are speculating when the quarterback will finally walk away from the game. Some say he will be done as soon as the final whistle blows this season. Others say he could push for another few seasons.

However, one of arguably the most telling signs hinting at the quarterback's retirement date was dropped on The Rich Eisen Show. On the show, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette and show host Rich Eisen had a chat about there being a one-year window for the Buccaneers' current band to get back together.

Essentially, the running back hinted that this year was the team's last rodeo in its current form, indicating that he doesn't expect Brady to return in 2023. Here's how Eisen asked the question that gleaned the response:

"And so, is [there] a sense that this is a one-year window for the gang to get back together [or] for the band to get back together? Do you have that sense?"

In response, the Buccaneers running back essentially agreed with the statement posed in the question:

"You could say that. You've said it. We know our goal. We know what we want. So we're going out there as of right now, the degree where we want, you know? Right now, we're trying to get [there]. We're familiar with the offense. From what I've seen, these are coaches. So it was all about getting better, and that's what we're going to do."

Tom Brady's career since 2020

After decades marked only by Super Bowls and Deflategate, the quarterback has had an eventful couple of years. In 2019, he was with the New England Patriots. In 2020, he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

By the end of the season, Brady was hoisting a Lombardi Trophy, and in short order, he was tossing it across the water in Florida. In 2021, he put up near career-highs in passing touchdowns and yards. In January 2022, the quarterback retired.

It was rumored that Brady was attempting to buy a chunk of the Miami Dolphins, but the plans were scrapped due to Brian Flores' lawsuit against the team. By March, Brady was back in the fold with the Buccaneers. In May, he signed a ten-year contract with FOX to call NFL games following the end of his NFL career. Will 2022 serve as that end?

