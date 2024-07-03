  • NFL
  • Steelers DT Cam Heyward and NFL analyst debate impact of sack vs. pressure

Steelers DT Cam Heyward and NFL analyst debate impact of sack vs. pressure

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jul 03, 2024 17:33 GMT
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Steelers DT Cam Heyward and NFL analyst debate impact of sack vs. pressure

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward is a seasoned veteran. The reigning "NFL Man of the Year" recipient is heading into his 14th season in the NFL.

On Tuesday morning, Heyward responded to NFL analyst Trey Wingo's thoughts about pressures being more important than sacks. Wingo's comment were in response to a video posted from the Sack Summitt where Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby spoke about pressure and sacks. On X, Wingo Said:

"This is why pressures are a better more productive stat than sacks. If you can get 'em on the ground…great.. but make the uncomfortable and move them is just as if not more efficient."
also-read-trending Trending

Heyward responded to Wingo's comments on X and said that while pressures are great for defenders, getting a sack is even more impressive and sometimes necessary.

"Pressures are good but the more productive stat is a sack that can lead to turnover. Pressures can be misleading and when play results in sacks that’s the goal."

The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle stressed that as a defender he feels that getting a turnover is always the goal and not just getting pressure against the opposing quarterback.

Trey Wingo responded to Cam Heyward's comments

After Cam Heyward expressed how he felt in terms of the sack vs. pressure debate, Trey Wingo responded to the defensive tackle on X. Wingo defended his stance on pressures,, saying that they often lead to turnovers and gave examples from Super Bowl LVIII.

"Pressures can also lead to turnovers like the INT mahomes threw in the Super Bowl. And it was pressure from Chris Jones that forced an errant throw from Purdy in OT when Jennings was open for a TD."

The exchange between Wingo and Heyward didn't end there. Heyward once again replied to the NFL analyst and emphasized his take on sacks being more important than pressures. He agreed that Chiefs veteran Chris Jones is effective in creating pressure that turns into a sack. Cam Heyward also argued that Patrick Mahomes has been pressured and turned it into a touchdown.

"Pressures can but aren’t a definite. A sack is a definite in changing the outcome for an offense. Yes Chris Jones effected a play but I’ve seen Pat Mahomes eat up pressures and deliver touchdowns. I could have a crazy move and get home and receive a pressure only for a qb to step through and complete."

The Pittsburgh Steelers know that Cam Heyward is focused on sacks, as he has 80.5 throughout his career. As for his back and forth exchange with Wingo, both may just need to agree to disagree.

