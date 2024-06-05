Veteran cornerback Cam Sutton began his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being picked in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Last off-season, he was signed by the Detroit Lions after becoming a free agent.

Sutton received a solid contract from Detroit, inking a three-year $33 million deal with $22.5 million guaranteed. In his one season with the Lions, he played all 17 regular-season games while recording 65 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and defending six passes.

Shortly after an arrest warrant surfaced, accusing Sutton of domestic violence in early May, he failed to turn himself in for two weeks. As a result, the Lions released him. Ten days later, on March 31, Sutton cooperated with the investigation and turned himself in.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Wednesday morning, it was announced that he had signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Expand Tweet

Fans are still questioning Sutton's status regarding his domestic violence case and wonder if he will be suspended at all during the season. Others took a jab at the Steelers' organization for signing a player like Sutton.

Here's how fans reacted:

Expand Tweet

"Didn't he have a warrant for his arrest," one fan questioned.

"how surprising they signed a thug," one fan said.

"He's not in jail? I'm confused," one fan said.

While there may be questions regarding whether Cam Sutton will receive a punishment from the NFL, such as a fine or suspension, some fans are excited to see him back in the black and gold.

Some fans think it's a big signing for the Steelers and will help improve their secondary. The Steelers also likely got to sign Cam Sutton on a cheaper deal due to his murky situation, so some fans think the signing could be a potential bargain.

Here's how other fans reacted to the signing:

Expand Tweet

"Good signing if he can stay healthy," one fan wrote.

"MY GOAT IS BACK," one fan said.

Could the NFL suspend Cam Sutton for his domestic violence charge?

Cameron Sutton during Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

Cam Sutton's initial arrest warrant served as a felony. After entering a pretrial diversion program in April after turning himself in, his charges were reduced to a misdemeanor battery.

There is no word on what the NFL will do as of right now, but he could possibly be suspended if the league decides to do so.

The NFL has suspended multiple players over the years for domestic violence cases. Some examples include Greg Hardy, Adrian Peterson, Ray Rice, and Ezekiel Elliott.

Hardy was suspended for four games in 2015 for reportedly throwing a woman on a futon with assault rifles. Peterson was indicted in 2014 for child abuse charges. This caused the league to suspend him for six games before it was upheld on an appeal.

Rice was suspended for two games in 2014 when he assaulted his then-fiancee and now-wife in an elevator. After the graphic video was released, Roger Goodell suspended him indefinitely. He was never signed by a team again.

Elliott was accused of multiple domestic violence charges in the 2016 off-season. Although he wasn't criminally charged, the league still decided to give him six games after concluding their own investigation.

It's all up to the NFL whether or not they decide to suspend Cam Sutton for his actions.