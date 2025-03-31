Steelers HC Mike Tomlin gets 100% real on concerns over 2025 QB class

Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers are considered the top contender for Aaron Rodgers. The veteran quarterback has many waiting to see if he signs with Pittsburgh or retire. Until then, Coach Mike Tomlin has made it clear that his team is doing their due diligence and evaluating quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class.

At the NFL's league meetings this week, Tomlin was asked about his opinion on the 2025 NFL Draft class regarding quarterbacks. Some don't see this draft class as quarterback heavy as in years past.

Tomlin debunked that theory, and despite criticism in the quarterback prospects, the Steelers coach has been impressed with what he has seen.

"It doesn't appear to be devoid of talent. I like a lot of the guys that I've met. Not only their tangible qualities, but their intangible qualities. And so, I'm feeling really good about the trajectory of the group," Mike Tomlin said.

While Tomlin didn't give specifics on which quarterback the Pittsburgh Steelers would be interested in, the team has met with a few. Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Louisville's Tyler Shough and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart have all met with the Steelers' staff at some point.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin revealed private conversations with Aaron Rodgers are key to possibly signing QB

Aaron Rodgers met with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week at the team facilities in the latest move for the free agent quarterback. At the annual league meetings, Tomlin said that he's more than aware of what Rodgers is capable of.

Mike Tomlin added that it's the personal conversations he has had with Rodgers, which allows him to get to know the quarterback better.

"He's a free agent. As you guys know, he came to visit last Friday. We had a really productive day. He's been in this thing a long time. I've been in this thing a long time.

"But there's no substitute for intimacy and spending time together and getting to know one another in a non-competitive environment, so that was really good. But I don't have any new updates in terms of where the process is. We'll see where it leads us," Tomlin told reporters

When asked if there's a timeline to sign the quarterback, Tomlin said that he hasn't thought much about one. However, it will likely be better for the Steelers if Rodgers is signed before the NFL Draft, allowing them to select accordingly.

