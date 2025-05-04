Steelers insider gives latest update on T.J. Watt's future in Pittsburgh amid looming contract extension

Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt is entering the final year of his four-year, $112 million contract. The 7x Pro Bowl linebacker has been an important piece on defense since being drafted in 2017.

On Saturday, Steelers insider Gerry Dulac appeared on the "Rich Eisen Show." He discussed T.J. Watt's contract extension and provided an update on the linebacker's future. According to Dulac, Watt will potentially receive a new contract in the summer.

Dulac highlighted that while money will be a key factor in negotiation, he never felt that Watt wanted to play for another team to boost his chances of a Super Bowl.

"If there's any extension, it will be with T.J. Watt," Dulac said (0:05 onwards). "It would be sometime in the summer certainly. That is their preference, that is their priority. I can't imagine despite all this conjecture about a tweet that they saw with T.J. Watt that he wants to leave. I've never gotten that impression."

"Will it come down to money? Sometimes it always comes down to money. But in terms of wanting to leave to go somewhere where he feels he can win a playoff game, maybe a Super Bowl, never got that sense from him. He is content to do that......it's just a matter of taking the next step."

Last season, Watt proved again why he is a key player on defense for the Steelers. He recorded a league high of six forced fumbles and 11.5 sacks along with 61 total tackles to his name. Pro Football Focus ranked the linebacker the third-best in overall grading.

Mark Schlereth expresses frustration over Steelers' treatment of T.J. Watt's contract situation

Last month, on April 10, retired 3x Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth shared his thoughts on the linebacker's contract situation with the Steelers. On FS1's "Breakfast Ball," he validated Watt's anger over his contract negotiations with the franchise.

Schlereth compared this to how the Steelers brought in WR D.K. Metcalf on a five-year, $150 million deal and how they also have been rumored to show an interest in acquiring Aaron Rodgers.

"I'd be pissed off to if I was T.J. Watt," Schlereth said. "And if you're T.J. Watt, you say, 'Hey wait a minute now, you just made D.K. Metcalf big-time pay at wide receiver position for our team. He's never done squat for us right?.....and now, you're flirting with Aaron Rodgers in the offseason....Meanwhile, I'm going to the last year of my deal, and you got Myles Garrett making $20 million more than me, unacceptable."

It will be interesting to see if the Steelers can figure out a new extension with the 7x Pro Bowler before the start of the 2025 season.

