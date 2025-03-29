Steelers legend Mel Blount sounds off, pointing out every positional red flag

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had underwhelming campaigns the past few seasons. It's been eight years since they recorded a playoff victory under head coach Mike Tomlin. Last season, they managed to enter the playoffs with a 10-7 record, but unfortunately lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card Round.

Former Steelers star Mel Blount has had enough with the way things are in Steel City. The Hall of Fame cornerback was a part of the Pittsburgh Steelers during their glorious days in the 90s, winning four Super Bowls with them. However, Blount came forward with a harsh criticism of the team's present-day condition.

Mel Blount appeared on Tuesday's episode of Ben Roethlisberger's podcast, called 'Footbahlin'. During this appearance, the 4x Super Bowl champ found fault in every aspect of the team. He did praise the defense a bit, but claimed that there is still a lot of room for improvement.

"I'm kind of like a hawk," Blount said. "I'm looking at it from a critical, you know, okay they need this, they need that. The needs are so great, you know, when I look at the Steelers. I think the Steelers right now, they could use help in every position, whether it's offensive line, secondary, wide receivers, quarterbacks obviously."

"You know, our defense is good. But we're not where we should be. If you take TJ (Watt) off that defense, you don't have a whole lot." (TS-1:11:40 onwards)

One of the biggest offseason requirements for Mike Tomlin's team is a viable starting quarterback. Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields left to join other franchises in free agency.

The franchise has been heavily linked with Aaron Rodgers. However, the 4x NFL MVP is yet to decide on his future in the league. If the situation with Rodgers does not work, then Mike Tomlin and his team might decide to trade up in the first round of the draft next month to get a quarterback.

Mel Blount reveals he was initially unhappy about being drafted by the Steelers

Pittsburgh drafted Mel Blount in the third round of the 1970 NFL draft. During his conversation with Ben Roethlisberger, he opened up about how he was initially unhappy with his draft.

The 4x Super Bowl champion talked about how he wanted to play for the New Orleans Saints because he grew up in Louisiana. He did not want to leave the South and go to an unknown place where he would have to make new connections and bonds.

"In the third round, they pick me from Southern University," Blount said. "And I'm p***ed because I am thinking I should have been a first-round pick, and I didn't want to go to Pittsburgh. I wanted to go to the Saints. Now, the Saints weren't a world-class football team, but that was my comfort zone because I was in Louisiana." (TS-44:25)

Despite the initial struggles, this situation worked out in Blount's favor in Pittsburgh as he forged a Hall of Fame career with the Steelres. He continues to remain hopeful that his former team can regain its winning momentum and become a championship contender this upcoming season.

