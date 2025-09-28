  • home icon
  "Steelers legit might have the worst O-Line": NFL fans react as Aaron Rodgers gets sacked in first play in Ireland vs Vikings

"Steelers legit might have the worst O-Line": NFL fans react as Aaron Rodgers gets sacked in first play in Ireland vs Vikings

By Nishant
Published Sep 28, 2025 15:16 GMT
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots (Credits: IMAGN)

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line is under fire once again after quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked on the very first play of their international clash against the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin on Sunday. On the opening snap at Croke Park, Vikings defensive lineman Jalen Redmond burst through protection and brought Rodgers down for an eight-yard loss.

The sack immediately set the tone for what has become a familiar story in Pittsburgh: shaky line play and heavy pressure on the quarterback.

Fans voiced their frustration under the NFL post about the sack.

"Steelers legit might have the worst O-Line in the league," a fan said.
"The Steelers Offense Line doing what it does best," another fan said.
"aaron rodgers seems to always play subpar vs the vikings. Will it be different today?" one fan said.
Through the early 2025 season, the Steelers’ offensive line has consistently ranked among the league’s weakest. Pro Football Focus graded them near the bottom in run blocking, while former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger singled out young tackle Broderick Jones for poor technique.

Pressure rates allowed by the unit remain high, and Rodgers has already taken multiple sacks this season. Despite this, coach Mike Tomlin insists he “feels great” about the group.

“I feel great about it, to be honest with you,” Tomlin said at his weekly press conference last Wednesday. “I like our group. We’re going to continue to get better. We have to work in that spirit.”
“Certainly, we could have been better in some areas last week, but that’s life,” he added. “I like the overall trajectory of the group as a collective and as individuals. I’m excited about getting them back into the next stadium.”

Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf power the Steelers to an early lead

The Steelers' O-line is on a roll after the first sack. Aaron Rodgers found DK Metcalf for an 80-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The score extended Pittsburgh’s lead to 14-3 at Dublin’s Croke Park.

Metcalf already has four catches for 122 yards, while Aaron Rodgers is a perfect 9-for-9 for 145 yards. Running back Kenneth Gainwell added a one-yard touchdown earlier.

Despite Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz completing all seven of his passes for 71 yards, Minnesota’s drives have stalled, allowing the Steelers to capitalize on two of their first three possessions.

